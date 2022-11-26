Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Working To Get Focus On Games Ahead

Hard loss in Mexico and coaching changes have made for challenge

Nov 26, 2022 at 11:15 AM
Grialou_C
Craig Grialou

azcardinals.com

Defensive end J.J. Watt looks at the scoreboard in the second half of Monday's loss in Mexico City.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Defensive end J.J. Watt looks at the scoreboard in the second half of Monday's loss in Mexico City.

The focus is on football.

When the Cardinals take the field on Sunday, there will be but one thing on the mind of every coach and player: The game. It will be a welcome relief after a week—and, really, an entire season, even going all the way back to the offseason—of distraction.

"You have things that happen in the National Football League. It's always something different, something you've never seen before and I've never been apart of anything like this," right tackle Kelvin Beachum said. "You just got to find a way to battle and find a way to just right the ship. We're at a point in the season where there's still hope. We got to find a way to make sure that we keep providing hope not only to ourselves but to the fans out there as well."

At 4-7 after losing three of their last four games, the Cardinals have dug themselves a hole. They can begin to climb out when they host the Los Angeles Chargers, another desperate team.

The Chargers (5-5) have lost two in a row. While they sit in second place in the AFC West, they find themselves as the ninth-seed in the conference. The top seven make the playoffs.

Led by third-year quarterback Justin Herbert, the Chargers own a top-10 passing offense. Herbert ranks second in the league in completions and fifth in passing yards.

"He can throw that deep ball like nobody else in this league," safety Jalen Thompson said.

Veteran wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams both returned last week from injuries. Williams, however, reaggravated a high-ankle sprain and isn't expected to play.

In their absences, Herbert has leaned on second-year wideout Joshua Palmer, who is coming off an eight-catch, 106-yard, two-TD performance against the Kansas City Chiefs. Running back Austin Ekeler is among the league leaders with 11 total touchdowns.

Defensively, the Chargers have struggled against the run. They have allowed 150 or more yards in four consecutive games. Opponents are averaging 5.5 yards per carry, last in the league. Injuries to cornerback J.C. Jackson (groin) and edge rusher Joey Bosa (groin) have not helped. Jackson, a free-agent addition in the offseason, is done for the year and Bosa's return is uncertain.

At the end of the day, however, the opponent is secondary. The Cardinals remain focused on themselves and focused on winning one game. Nothing else matters.

"Nobody really thought it was going to go this way," quarterback Kyler Murray said. "But everything happens for a reason. Like I said, one game at a time. This thing is still alive. I'm not looking too far ahead, but there is a lot of football left."

Related Content

news

Marquise Brown Activated; D.J. Humphries, Zach Ertz To Injured Reserve

Four of five offensive line starters now on injured list

news

Injury Report: Week 12 Vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 12 matchup with the Chargers in Arizona

news

Family Reunion For Ben Niemann At Cardinals-Chargers

Linebacker has carved out role on Vance Joseph's defense

news

Three Big Things: Chargers Week

A look at the top storylines for Sunday's game

news

Greg Dortch Carries Torch For More Playing Time

Wide receiver coming off first 100-yard game of career

news

Takeaways From 'Hard Knocks In Season': Colt McCoy Almost Retired

Episode manages to slip in Kugler situation hours before air

news

Kyler Murray Expected Back In Starting Lineup Against Chargers

Quarterback has missed last two games with hamstring injury

news

Cardinals Find Ways To Adjust With Another Coaching Change

Bumpy season now finds Heiden heading up run game

news

Cardinals Bring Back Pharoh Cooper To Practice Squad

Moore, Dortch injuries lead to need at wide receiver

news

Depth Of Field: Week 11 Vs. San Francisco In Mexico

Exploring the game against the 49ers through the lens of the Cardinals team photographer

news

How To Watch: Chargers vs. Cardinals, Week 12

Check out all the ways to watch, listen and live stream the Los Angeles Chargers at the Arizona Cardinals on November 27, 2022.

Advertising