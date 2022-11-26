Cardinals Working To Get Focus On Games Ahead

The focus is on football.

When the Cardinals take the field on Sunday, there will be but one thing on the mind of every coach and player: The game. It will be a welcome relief after a week—and, really, an entire season, even going all the way back to the offseason—of distraction.

"You have things that happen in the National Football League. It's always something different, something you've never seen before and I've never been apart of anything like this," right tackle Kelvin Beachum said. "You just got to find a way to battle and find a way to just right the ship. We're at a point in the season where there's still hope. We got to find a way to make sure that we keep providing hope not only to ourselves but to the fans out there as well."

At 4-7 after losing three of their last four games, the Cardinals have dug themselves a hole. They can begin to climb out when they host the Los Angeles Chargers, another desperate team.

The Chargers (5-5) have lost two in a row. While they sit in second place in the AFC West, they find themselves as the ninth-seed in the conference. The top seven make the playoffs.

Led by third-year quarterback Justin Herbert, the Chargers own a top-10 passing offense. Herbert ranks second in the league in completions and fifth in passing yards.