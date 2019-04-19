Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Would Like To Add Wide Receiver In Draft

Intriguing options could be on the board in second round

Apr 19, 2019 at 10:56 AM
Odegard_Kyle
Kyle Odegard

azcardinals.com

Oklahoma wide receiver Marquise Brown (5) runs in for a touchdown ahead of Oklahoma State cornerback Tanner McCalister (2) in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018.
Photo by Alonzo Adams/AP
Oklahoma wide receiver Marquise Brown (5) runs in for a touchdown ahead of Oklahoma State cornerback Tanner McCalister (2) in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018.

It may not feel like it now, but the Cardinals actually have nine draft choices beyond the No. 1 overall pick next week.

While all the focus is currently on quarterback and pass rusher, a position they will consider closely in the ensuing rounds is wide receiver. General Manager Steve Keim stopped short of saying the Cardinals need to take one early, but allowed that he would like to do so if the right opportunity presents itself.

"There's no doubt that there are a number of receivers in this draft that we feel are quality players and can certainly help us," Keim said.

The Cardinals could use another playmaker at the position beyond Christian Kirk and Larry Fitzgerald. Kevin White was added in free agency while Chad Williams and Trent Sherfield are among the holdovers, but there is no proven NFL talent besides the duo atop the depth chart.

There should be plenty of intriguing options available for the Cardinals at No. 33 overall. Mississippi's D.K. Metcalf and Oklahoma's Marquise Brown are projected to be gone by that point, but that's not a given. Other wide receivers that could be available include N'Keal Harry, A.J. Brown, Parris Campbell, Hakeem Butler and Kelvin Harmon.

Harry is the fan favorite after starring down the road at Arizona State, and Keim also likes his game.

"N'Keal Harry is a big man that can do a lot of different things for you," Keim said. "One thing that excites me about him is his ability to run after the catch. For a big, long athlete, he's got unique skills after the catch as well as tracking and adjusting to the football down the field."

There is an outsized focus on wideout because the Cardinals filled many other needs in free agency. However, Keim wants to be smart about the pick if and when it does happen.

"That's the tough part of this business," Keim said. "It's natural that you can stray towards positions of need. It's what gets you in trouble. As long as those players are in a very similar category grade-wise, then it can be a discussion. But if a player and another player, if there's a significant gap, you have to take the best player available."

The Cardinals could pass on a wide receiver but still land an aerial weapon if they instead dip into the tight end crop. It's perceived to be one of the deepest in years, with the Iowa duo of T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant leading the way.

"There are some really talented players, no question," coach Kliff Kingsbury said. "I think the depth is there. I think a few of those guys are going to go early, and so it'll be interesting to see how it shakes out."

Kingsbury had an elite tight end at Texas Tech in 2013 and leaned on him often, as Jace Amaro led the team with 106 catches for 1,352 yards. Kingsbury also helped a variety of receivers flourish, from speedsters like Keke Coutee to tall targets like Antoine Wesley.

Kingsbury's pliability should allow the Cardinals to consider a bevy of different pass-catching options.

"We'll adapt to the personnel and put the best players on the field that give us the best chance to win," Kingsbury said.

2019 Draft Prospects: Wide Receiver

Images of notable wide receiver prospects heading into the April 25-27 NFL draft

Arizona State WR N'Keal Harry
1 / 20

Arizona State WR N'Keal Harry

Photo by Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
Mississippi WR D.K. Metcalf
2 / 20

Mississippi WR D.K. Metcalf

Photo by Darron Cummings/AP
Oklahoma WR Marquise Brown
3 / 20

Oklahoma WR Marquise Brown

Photo by Alonzo Adams/AP
Mississippi WR A.J. Brown
4 / 20

Mississippi WR A.J. Brown

Photo by Michael Conroy/AP
Ohio State wide receiver Parris Campbell
5 / 20

Ohio State wide receiver Parris Campbell

Photo by Mark J. Terrill/AP
North Carolina State WR Kelvin Harmon
6 / 20

North Carolina State WR Kelvin Harmon

Photo by Ben McKeown/AP
Georgia WR Riley Ridley
7 / 20

Georgia WR Riley Ridley

Photo by John Amis/AP
South Carolina WR Deebo Samuel
8 / 20

South Carolina WR Deebo Samuel

Photo by Sean Rayford/AP
Massachusetts WR Andy Isabella
9 / 20

Massachusetts WR Andy Isabella

Photo by Darron Cummings/AP
Iowa State WR Hakeem Butler
10 / 20

Iowa State WR Hakeem Butler

Photo by Charlie Neibergall/AP
Clemson WR Hunter Renfrow
11 / 20

Clemson WR Hunter Renfrow

Photo by Richard Shiro/AP
Georgia WR Terry Godwin
12 / 20

Georgia WR Terry Godwin

Photo by Aaron M. Sprecher/AP
Notre Dame WR Miles Boykin
13 / 20

Notre Dame WR Miles Boykin

Photo by AJ Mast/AP
Oregon WR Dillon Mitchell
14 / 20

Oregon WR Dillon Mitchell

Photo by Michael Conroy/AP
West Virginia WR Gary Jennings
15 / 20

West Virginia WR Gary Jennings

Photo by Michael Conroy/AP
Ohio State WR Terry McLaurin
16 / 20

Ohio State WR Terry McLaurin

Photo by Butch Dill/AP
Missouri WR Emanuel Hall
17 / 20

Missouri WR Emanuel Hall

Photo by Jeff Roberson/AP
Northern Colorado WR Alex Wesley
18 / 20

Northern Colorado WR Alex Wesley

Photo by Butch Dill/AP
Stanford WR JJ Arcega-Whiteside
19 / 20

Stanford WR JJ Arcega-Whiteside

Photo by Don Feria/AP
West Virginia WR David Sills
20 / 20

West Virginia WR David Sills

Photo by Ray Thompson/AP
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Cardinals Position Overview 2022: Cornerback

Depth still an unknown behind Murphy, Wilson

news

Cardinals Position Overview 2022: Outside Linebacker

Golden at the forefront with the departure of Chandler Jones

news

Cardinals Position Overview 2022: Inside Linebacker

Simmons, Collins headline the position

news

Cardinals Position Overview 2022: Defensive Line

Watt remains headliner at the position

news

You've Got Mail: Kyler Murray As A Top Under-25 QB

Topics include pressure on McBride, Playing in Mexico's altitude, and CB Jackson

news

Lecitus Smith, Marquis Hayes Team Up To Make Team

Rookie offensive linemen have forged friendship since coming to Cardinals

news

How NFL Career Began Not Whole Story For Ronnie Rivers

Rookie running back heeding father's advice after going undrafted

news

Cardinals, State Farm Send Students Off To Washington

Aboard team plane, essay winners ready for nation's capital

news

In Terms Of Improvement, It's All About The (Eno) Benjamin

Running back has made push for regular role after rocky beginning

news

You've Got Mail: Who Stood Out This Offseason?

Topics include the need for extensions, signing help, and expanded rosters

news

Number One Thing On Markus Golden's Mind Is Rushing The Passer

Linebacker has key role for Cardinals after Chandler Jones departure

news

Top Takeaways From The Cardinals' 2022 Offseason

Adding Hollywood, losing Hop (for a time), and waiting for Kyler resolution

Advertising