Cardinals Would Like To Add Wide Receiver In Draft

It may not feel like it now, but the Cardinals actually have nine draft choices beyond the No. 1 overall pick next week.

While all the focus is currently on quarterback and pass rusher, a position they will consider closely in the ensuing rounds is wide receiver. General Manager Steve Keim stopped short of saying the Cardinals need to take one early, but allowed that he would like to do so if the right opportunity presents itself.

"There's no doubt that there are a number of receivers in this draft that we feel are quality players and can certainly help us," Keim said.

The Cardinals could use another playmaker at the position beyond Christian Kirk and Larry Fitzgerald. Kevin White was added in free agency while Chad Williams and Trent Sherfield are among the holdovers, but there is no proven NFL talent besides the duo atop the depth chart.

There should be plenty of intriguing options available for the Cardinals at No. 33 overall. Mississippi's D.K. Metcalf and Oklahoma's Marquise Brown are projected to be gone by that point, but that's not a given. Other wide receivers that could be available include N'Keal Harry, A.J. Brown, Parris Campbell, Hakeem Butler and Kelvin Harmon.

Harry is the fan favorite after starring down the road at Arizona State, and Keim also likes his game.