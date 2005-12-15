Cards Announce Season-Ticket Pricing for Inaugural Season in New Stadium & Relocation Plan





The Arizona Cardinals Football Club will open its new stadium next season and the team has announced its season-ticket pricing structure for that inaugural campaign.

Over 12,000 of the venue's 63,000 seats will be priced at $25 or less, including approximately 5,000 tickets priced at $10 that are part of the Cardinals "First and Ten" plan. These $10 and $25 seats are among the lowest-priced available in the National Football League.

"This pricing structure is the result of a tremendous amount of industry and market research that included many discussions with our fans," said Ron Minegar, the team's Vice President, Marketing and Sales. "The approach we've taken allows us to offer affordable price points for fans but also provide the financial framework necessary to develop a championship organization on the field."

Season tickets in the main (lower) seating area are priced at $75 on the sidelines, $55 in the corners, and $45 in the end zone.

Another choice location will be seats on the stadium's Ring of Honor level, a special section that extends from the terrace level above the main seating area and provides an unparalleled view of the action. Seats in the Ring of Honor section are $75 on the sidelines and $55 in the corners and end zone.

Season tickets for seats on the terrace (upper) level are $65 at midfield, $55 on the sidelines, $25 in the corners, and $10 in the end zone.

Click here to view a map of the new stadium.

Fans can see for themselves what the view is like from each of the locations described above by clicking here and the virtual tour feature will give you a three-dimensional perspective from the desired locations.

As part of the Arizona Sports & Tourism Authority's stadium and site finance package, a $4.25 per game Facility Use Fee ("FUF") will be added to the cost of each ticket for Cardinals games and other major events at the stadium. The FUF, which will increase each year by $0.25, is collected for the repayment of bonds that were issued to fund the stadium construction, infrastructure, and other related costs.

Relocation process: Within the next week, existing Cardinals season-ticket holders will receive information detailing the process for selecting seat locations in the new stadium. The primary criteria for determining priority will be seniority, ensuring that fans who have maintained season tickets for the longest period of time will receive the highest priority for selecting seats. Specific details of the relocation process will be mailed to account holders and are also available by clicking here.

Wall of Fans: All fans who purchase season tickets by March 1 will have the opportunity to earn a special place in the new stadium by being included on the Cardinals "Wall of Fans." A 90 feet wide by 47 feet high graphic located at the north gate of the stadium, the "Wall of Fans" mosaic will contain approximately 15,000 images. Fans will have the opportunity to submit a four inch by six inch image that will be one of the 15,000 pixels that make the overall image. Click here to view a rendering of the Wall of Fans.

Deposits for new season tickets in 2006 are now being accepted. Anyone interested can place a deposit by clicking here or by calling 602-379-0102.

The new Cardinals Stadium will be open in time for the 2006 season. The world-class venue will not only feature a retractable roof but will also be the first in North America to feature a fully retractable grass playing surface.