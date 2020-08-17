Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

'Cards Camp Central Powered By COX' To Air Digitally During Training Camp

First streaming show will take place on Tuesday at noon

Aug 17, 2020 at 10:38 AM
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald during a training camp practice on August 14, 2020.
Photo by Arizona Cardinals
WR Larry Fitzgerald will be among the main attractions on Cards Camp Central.

Beginning at noon on Tuesday and continuing through Sept. 3, the Cardinals will stream "Cards Camp Central Powered by COX," a bi-weekly 30-minute special, live from State Farm Stadium during training camp.

Fans can access this digital show via www.azcardinals.com, the team's YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/azcardinals, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ArizonaCardinals and on the Cardinals Mobile App.

"Cards Camp Central Powered by COX" will provide fans a window into all of the action at State Farm Stadium and will feature practice highlights and interviews with Cardinals coaches and players. Hosts Craig Grialou and Paul Calvisi will be joined during each show by Cardinals insiders to provide analysis and commentary delivered in a fast-paced interactive fashion.  

The full schedule for "Cards Camp Central Powered by COX" follows below:

Tuesday, Aug. 18 from 12-12:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 21 from 12-12:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 25 from 12-12:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 28 from 12-12:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 1 from 12-12:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 3 from 12-12:30 p.m.

Related Content

news

Hollywood Brown Headed To IR; Kyler Murray Back To Practice

Quarterback had missed first two workouts of week with 'holiday bug'
news

With Future In Mind, Time To Learn For Cardinals Rookies 

Team has started 11 first-year players this season, an NFL-high
news

Jonathan Ledbetter's Season Comes To An End

Defensive lineman will miss last two games with knee injury
news

Tracking The Cardinals' First-Round Draft Picks In 2024

With two weeks left in season, team has No. 2 and No. 16 selections
news

No Christmas Comeback For Cardinals In Road Loss To Bears

Team can't rally after falling into 21-0 hole during 27-16 defeat
news

When It Comes To Improvement, Cardinals Help Each Other

Team tries to invoke 'iron sharpens iron' mentality
news

Green Dot Third Time Over: Krys Barnes Now Gets Defensive Role

Veteran will call signals with both White, Woods on IR
news

Cardinals, Kyler Murray Seek Ways To Get Wide Receivers Catches

As Trey McBride emerges, coaches want to get wideouts more involved
news

Cardinals Place Geoff Swaim, Josh Woods On Injured Reserve

Tight end, signal-calling linebacker have seasons end early
news

Emari Demercado Earns Time Around The Block

Rookie running back excels in pass protection, with a memorable chip against Niners
news

Frustrated Cardinals Can't Flash Enough In Loss To Niners

Despite offensive output, enough mistakes lead to 45-29 defeat
news

Cardinals Find Way To Run Forever Against Niners' Stout Defense

Conner leads way for team's best rushing game of season with 234 yards
Advertising