'Cards Camp Central Powered By COX' To Air Digitally During Training Camp

Beginning at noon on Tuesday and continuing through Sept. 3, the Cardinals will stream "Cards Camp Central Powered by COX," a bi-weekly 30-minute special, live from State Farm Stadium during training camp.

Fans can access this digital show via www.azcardinals.com, the team's YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/azcardinals, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ArizonaCardinals and on the Cardinals Mobile App.

"Cards Camp Central Powered by COX" will provide fans a window into all of the action at State Farm Stadium and will feature practice highlights and interviews with Cardinals coaches and players. Hosts Craig Grialou and Paul Calvisi will be joined during each show by Cardinals insiders to provide analysis and commentary delivered in a fast-paced interactive fashion.

The full schedule for "Cards Camp Central Powered by COX" follows below:

Tuesday, Aug. 18 from 12-12:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 21 from 12-12:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 25 from 12-12:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 28 from 12-12:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 1 from 12-12:30 p.m.