Cards finish with a guard

UPDATE: Canfield said he can also play center (he's never done it in a game), but coach Ken Whisenhunt said for now, Canfield will be a guard and they will at some point look into his ability snapping the ball. He's going to be interesting -- one cohort wondered if he could be the Cards' answer to Rams' offensive line pest Richie Incognito. This is what Canfield said at one point: "They are getting a tough guy that plays with a chip on his shoulder. A mean streak, physical, combative, 'Get after it'-type of player."