Cards Fullback, Wall Smasher

I'm not sure how good of a fullback Reagan Maui'a will be, but if the Cards need their newest signee to knock down a wall with his head, well, then, they might be in business. At first, Maui'a joked the infamous youtube clip (HEADS UP: The clip ends with some PG language) wasn't even him -- "That's my twin brother," he said to me with a straight face, with of course made me pause. Then he smiled.
Seems that Maui'a was training for his pro day "and we were just having fun, dinking around after a workout."
"You get on youtube and get a couple hits, man, it's going to follow you around," he added.
Maui'a said he feels fortunate to find an NFL job after stints with the Bengals and Dolphins. "I was put on this earth to play football," Maui'a said. "Being here makes me so happy."
