Cards Fullback, Wall Smasher

I'm not sure how good of a fullback Reagan Maui'a will be, but if the Cards need their newest signee to knock down a wall with his head, well, then, they might be in business. At first, Maui'a joked the infamous youtube clip (HEADS UP: The clip ends with some PG language) wasn't even him -- "That's my twin brother," he said to me with a straight face, with of course made me pause. Then he smiled.