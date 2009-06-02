Cards gain ground locally

Just came across a story in the Phoenix Business Journal about a sports fans poll conducted by the man trying to buy (and move) the NHL's Phoenix Coyotes. While he had his own reasons for the data, what it showed is that the Cards, fresh off a Super Bowl appearance, are becoming more popular in the Valley of the Sun.

"One survey looked at the overall appeal among fans for the region's four major sports teams. The Cardinals garnered 53 percent support — equal to the Diamondbacks and just behind the 54 percent mark received by the Phoenix Suns. The Coyotes came in at 29 percent. The survey did not say how many fans were polled."