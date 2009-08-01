Cards Get Beanie Deal Done

will compete with veteran Tim Hightower for the starting tailback job.

Wells took part in the five practices of minicamp right after the draft, but was forced to sit out all 14 organized team activities because his school – Ohio State – remained in session until the Cardinals were done for the summer.

Wells did return to Tempe and took part in the rookies' conditioning work for a month. He'll play a role in the Cardinals' run game, although Hightower – who rushed for 10 touchdowns as a rookie and scored the game-winning points in the NFC championship – is the starter heading into practices.