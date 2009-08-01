Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cards Get Beanie Deal Done

Aug 01, 2009 at 08:49 AM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

 

080109-cardsgetbeaniedealdone.jpg

 First-round pick Chris "Beanie" Wells agreed to a five-year contract late Friday night.

FLAGSTAFF – Beanie is now in hand.

The Cardinals and their first-round pick, running back Chris "Beanie" Wells, agreed to a five-year contract late Friday night, with Wells already having arrived at training camp Saturday morning.

The contract is worth a reported $11.1 million, including a little more than $6 million in guaranteed money.

Wells is expected to take part in Saturday's lone practice in the afternoon and will take part in a press conference at noon. To make room on the roster, the Cards released tight end Alex Shor.

Wells, chosen 31st overall,

080609-trainingcamplogo.jpg

will compete with veteran Tim Hightower for the starting tailback job.

Wells took part in the five practices of minicamp right after the draft, but was forced to sit out all 14 organized team activities because his school – Ohio State – remained in session until the Cardinals were done for the summer.

Wells did return to Tempe and took part in the rookies' conditioning work for a month. He'll play a role in the Cardinals' run game, although Hightower – who rushed for 10 touchdowns as a rookie and scored the game-winning points in the NFC championship – is the starter heading into practices.

With 1,609 yards rushing as a sophomore and 1,197 yards as a junior before declaring for the draft, Wells could be a missing piece for the Cards' running game.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Kicker Matt Prater Earns NFC Special Teams Player Of Week

Field goal of 62 yards provides highlight moment
news

Cardinals Get First Victory In Explosive Fashion

Gannon's emphasis on big plays helps offense flourish
news

Cardinals Finish Off Cowboys In Impressive Fashion For First Win

Brown touchdown, White interception in fourth quarter seals 28-16 decision
news

Offensive Line Carves Out A Fine Finish For Cardinals' Victory

Team rushes for 222 yards against high-ranked Cowboys defense
news

Cardinals Ready For Test Cowboys Provide

After difficult loss against Giants, team seeks first victory
news

Gannon 'Not In A Hurry' To Rush Kyler Murray Back On Field

Coach emphasizes one-day-at-a-time process for Cardinals QB
news

Injury Report: Week 3 vs Cowboys

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 3 matchup with the Cowboys
news

Improving Cardinals Offense Preps For Parsons, Cowboys

Dobbs and Co. must find way to dent NFL's top defense
news

Cardinals Working Benefits Of Zach Ertz, Trey McBride And Tight Ends

Notes: Dimukeje finding footing as pass rusher; Gannon builds culture
news

Cardinals Reshuffle Defensive Line Again With Carlos Watkins Injury

Already down Collier, unit wants to be able to keep deep rotation
news

Starts Are There, But Cardinals Need To Find Way To Finish 

Gannon just wants "continuation of good football" 
news

Cardinals Can't Close Out Giants In Difficult Loss During Home Opener

Despite offensive improvement and big lead, New York escapes with 31-28 decision
Advertising