Cards get safety Rashad Johnson

Apr 26, 2009 at 03:59 AM

Little bit of a curveball here, with the Cards taking free safety Rashad Johnson in the third round. This has to be a case of taking the best player left on the board. It also may say something about incumbent free safety Antrel Rolle, who will have to have his contract reworked before 2010.

UPDATE: Defensive coordinator Bill Davis came down to talk about Johnson and how the Cards were looking at him in the second round. Upside includes production on the field in college -- 11 picks in two years starting -- and his smarts. Concerns are size (under 6-foot as a safety). Someone who has NFL predigree is getting cut when this is all said and done at the end of training camp, whether it's Matt Ware or Aaron Francisco or Keith Lewis (or even Johnson, although I don't see a repeat of the Buster Davis saga of 2007).

Going forward, you'd think the Cards would look at another linebacker, maybe tight end, and offensive or defensive line. Then again, they are proving they are going best player available -- I never would have expected safety in the third -- so it's hard to judge what will happen in the final five picks.

