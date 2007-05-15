Cards Host 18th Annual Celebrity Golf Classic

Prior to the shotgun start, a Coke Putting Contest was held, as well as lunch presented by Outback Steakhouse.

Then over 50 fivesomes hit the Cattail and Devil's Claw courses of Whirlwind.

Cardinals center Nick Leckey was one of many players who participated in the tournament, but he was quick to point out it wasn't because of his golf talent that he described as "hot garbage."

"It is cool to just be out and meet members of the community," said Leckey. "I just ran into the guys I played with last time so it was fun to see them. Sometimes people have preconceived notions about football players so this is a great opportunity to break those myths and interact with people."

For several of the Cardinals' corporate sponsors it is also a tremendous opportunity to meet the players and coaches of the team they graciously support.

"We were teamed up with Larry Fitzgerald today, which was very exciting," commented Rich Fennessy of Insight. "This is our second time participating in the charity outing and we're thrilled to be a part of it."

"I'm so impressed with the organization and the fact they give so back to the community and for Insight to be able to participate in it is a very special thing."

A dinner reception, awards ceremony, raffle, and silent and live auctions followed the tournament.