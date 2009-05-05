Cards sign Dominique Byrd

From a brief workout with tight ends coach Freddie Kitchens on USC's pro day to a tryout with the Cards during minicamp to the roster – that was the journey for tight end Dominique Byrd, who has been signed to a one-year deal. That means the Cards brought aboard two of the three tryout veterans in for minicamp. Tackle Oliver Ross stuck, linebacker Rian Wallace did not. And now Byrd, who was out of football in 2008, battles at a position that already has Anthony Becht, Stephen Spach, Leonard Pope and Ben Patrick. EDIT: Oops. Forgot Alex Shor too. Where's Terrelle Smith when you need him?