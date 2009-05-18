Cards sign undrafted rookie WR

With OTAs starting tomorrow, the Cards signed undrafted rookie wide receiver Edward Gant out of North Alabama. He had 45 catches for 865 yards and 14 touchdowns in two seasons at the school after playing at a junior college. Gant is a kickoff and punt return man as well. He becomes the 11th receiver on the roster (and perhaps not coincidentally, gives the Cards an extra body at the position in case Anquan Boldin doesn't come to any of the OTAs, which figures to be the case).