Cards Traffic Plan for August 8, 2009

Traffic proceeding northbound on Interstate 17 should exit the interstate at exit # 341 (McConnell Exit), which is just past the Interstate 40 interchange. Make a right turn at the stop sign and proceed to Pine Knoll (first intersection). Make a right turn onto Pine Knoll, then in to the large parking lot on the right for Shuttle service to the football field. Buses will be leaving every 5-10 minutes from the lot.

If you do not want to use the shuttle service, proceed past the shuttle lot and continue on Pine Knoll approximately ½ mile. You may park in any of the lots on either side of the road as you approach the Skydome. Signs will direct you toward the practice field, which is across the street from the Skydome.

DISABLED PARKINGwill be provided in the Skydome lot for those needing this service. Should additional assistance be needed, please contact a lot attendant.