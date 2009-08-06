Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cards Traffic Plan for August 8, 2009

Aug 06, 2009 at 07:10 AM
080609-trainingcamplogoLARGE.jpg

Traffic proceeding northbound on Interstate 17 should exit the interstate at exit # 341 (McConnell Exit), which is just past the Interstate 40 interchange. Make a right turn at the stop sign and proceed to Pine Knoll (first intersection). Make a right turn onto Pine Knoll, then in to the large parking lot on the right for Shuttle service to the football field. Buses will be leaving every 5-10 minutes from the lot.

If you do not want to use the shuttle service, proceed past the shuttle lot and continue on Pine Knoll approximately ½ mile. You may park in any of the lots on either side of the road as you approach the Skydome. Signs will direct you toward the practice field, which is across the street from the Skydome.
DISABLED PARKINGwill be provided in the Skydome lot for those needing this service. Should additional assistance be needed, please contact a lot attendant.

Additional Shuttle service will be provided for those local attendees who choose to park in the small shuttle parking area at San Francisco/University.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

