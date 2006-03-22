Cards Unveil Stadium Interior Designs





For months, fans have been able to see the distinctive exterior of the new Cardinals Stadium gradually take shape in the West Valley. Today, the Arizona Cardinals Football Club unveiled the first extensive look at the building's interior design.

Much like the bold architecture and innovative site plan outside the stadium, the environmental graphic design inside the facility is just as unique and will certainly define and enhance the fan experience.

"Three and half years ago, when we took over the design control of the building, we decided to spend our own money to improve the design and make this the best stadium in the National Football League," said Cardinals Vice President and General Counsel Michael Bidwill. "We wanted to do this from a design architecture standpoint, from an interior standpoint and from a fan perspective."

The Cardinals hired two firms to assist in the interior design of the project: Pentagram, an internationally acclaimed architecture and graphics design firm, and Entro Communications, one of the largest firms in North America dedicated to signage design, graphics, and brand implementation. Both eagerly jumped on board to help create the ultimate fan experience.

"We went with them because they have not done stadiums before," Bidwill stated. "We didn't want to get the 2006 version of what they did in 2005 at someone else's stadium. We wanted new and fresh ideas in order to connect the stadium and the Cardinals and make it a unique place. They came up with some neat graphics and really listened to our direction."

One of the main elements in the environmental graphic design is the Cardinals distinctive birdhead logo. The four colors from it are divided into percentages - red (60%), black (20%), yellow (13%), and white (7%) – which are proportionally integrated throughout the interior of the building. Fans will also see elements of the birdhead such as the beak, feathers and eye of the bird implemented in various ways. Perhaps most prominently, a 60-foot logo will dominate entry at the north end of the stadium.

"The bird head fits perfectly in that slot," Bidwill said. "I think it will be a really exciting thing for fans and it will be a place where a lot of people will want to take photographs there, with that as a backdrop. People will be able to see it as they drive by on the freeway and it is something that will guarantee people will know whose stadium it is and we're pretty excited about that element of it as well."