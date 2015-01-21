Carson Palmer And A Quick Recovery

Tight end Stephen Spach needed until deep into the 2009 season to be able to do much after tearing his ACL in the Atlanta Wild Card playoff game in January, 2009, during the Cardinals' Super Bowl run.

This isn't to say Palmer can't return. As has been repeated about most injuries but particularly about ACL comebacks, every situation is different. Dockett has insisted he will be ready to go soon, and the general thought is that Palmer's injury was as mild – if that is a term that can be used with an ACL tear – as it could have been.

Because Palmer has been through this before, he understands what is in front of him.

"You know what to prepare your mind for," Palmer said the day after the season ended. "There are mental hurdles in rehabbing a knee … but I know what to expect. I know the hard days and what they are. The physical stuff, I've been doing all my life. That's part is easy. It's the mental hurdle of day after day after day seven days a week, all the things you have to slowly do and start over with."

The Cardinals will need Palmer, but that need doesn't become real until the regular season begins in September. At quarterback, Palmer is fortunate – he doesn't have to run or cut nearly as much as if he played another position. And you never hit the quarterback in practice for any reason, which carries all the way through training camp.

Plus, Drew Stanton will be back to health and the Cardinals want to develop Logan Thomas, so even if Palmer does return for offseason work, it's not necessary for him to do everything.

Minicamp for the Cardinals began on June 10 last summer – which, if it was the same date this year, would be a little less than seven months after Palmer had his ACL surgery. OTAs would be before that.

It's a short window for rehab. Palmer, even when expressing hope in his quick return, is always sure to temper it with a caveat. He knows both he and the Cardinals need to walk the line between expectations, wants and reality.