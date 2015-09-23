Carson Palmer Reaches Another Level

Palmer said. "It's really always evolving and you really have to stay on your toes. That's the idea of coach Arians, what everyone can handle, what can you take, what's not enough. I'm trying not to get comfortable. I'm trying to study as much as I can and always feel like I can study a little bit more."

Heading into this week's game against San Francisco, the Cardinals are perfect in red-zone efficiency, scoring touchdowns on all seven trips inside the opponent's 20-yard line. Palmer's touchdowns came in every form in Chicago – a middle screen to wide receiver Jaron Brown, a flea-flicker bomb to Larry Fitzgerald, a quick slant to Fitzgerald, and then a quick sideline pass to Fitzgerald who ran through a defender for the score.

In the opener against the Saints, one of his touchdowns was a beautiful dart to John Brown in the back of the end zone.

"It's the most fun, most diverse, complex, most evolving offense I've been in, for sure," Palmer said Wednesday.

This was the player Keim insisted still existed the day the Cardinals traded for him, despite some believing Palmer was too far past his prime. Palmer has acknowledged his rehab for his knee and shoulder this offseason helped his core as well, and he's throwing as well as he ever has – if not better.

Palmer's on-the-field work has caught up to the rest of the things he brought to the Cardinals and the locker room.

"He's not doing anything different," guard Jonathan Cooper said. "From the first day I met him, he's been commanding the group, showing great leadership and preparing out of this world – I mean, some of the stuff he's doing, going back so meticulously doing, that hasn't changed."

It may not be different, just better. His eight straight wins as starting quarterback is the first time the franchise has had such since Ray Mallouf won 10 straight in 1948. Palmer has found a chemistry with wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (which started last season) that not only has paid off on the field – Fitzgerald has 199 yards receiving in two games – but energized a fan base that craves Fitzgerald's success.

Palmer hasn't been sacked either; the offensive line deserves credit there but Palmer already has shown remarkable presence in the pocket this season to avoid losses, whether it turns into a completion, a scramble or simply a ball thrown away.

With everything the Cardinals have been through the last few years – and where they could go – Palmer's importance can't be understated.