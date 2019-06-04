Carson Palmer To Be Inducted Into Cardinals Ring Of Honor

Palmer ended up with 38 wins as a Cardinals' starter, third in franchise history, even though his 2014 season (ACL) and 2017 season (broken arm) were truncated by injury. He is fourth in passing yards, fourth in touchdown passes and second in passer rating in franchise history, doing all that in just 60 games.

In 2015, Palmer threw for a career-high 4,671 yards, 35 touchdowns and a 104.6 passer rating – all franchise single-season records -- as the Cardinals went 13-3. He left his mark on the franchise in his five seasons and it did the same to him.

"My family and I are beyond grateful for everything this game has given us as well as the love and support we've felt from fans everywhere we've been," Palmer wrote in the open letter he used to announce his retirement. "That's been especially true in Arizona, where we never expected to end up but has become such a special place for us. Starting with Michael Bidwill and continuing through the organization, the Cardinals are first-class and do things the right way from top to bottom."