Caution With Jermaine Gresham, Troy Niklas

case some of the young guys falter. I like the depth in that room."

That depth will be challenged some early, because not only is Gresham on PUP, but the second-year tight end Troy Niklas is sidelined with a hamstring problem he hurt while training in preparation to come to camp.

"You never know with those things," Arians said. "The guy has had a run of bad luck. We'll see how it goes and be on the safe side."

PALMER'S PRESEASON WILL LOOK LIKE THE OTHERS

Quarterback Carson Palmer is coming off an ACL tear of his left knee, but as has been obvious since midway through the offseason, he is full-go for training camp with no limitations. Arians said that also means preseason games.

Asked about Palmer's workload for preseason games, Arians said it would be "pretty much no different than he's been in the past," Arians said. The same goes for backup Drew Stanton, who is also coming off a knee injury.

"I know they can play on Sundays, but they still have to be game speed ready," Arians said.

A SCARY FIRST PRACTICE

The Cardinals' first practice will be Saturday, with a large crowd expected at University of Phoenix Stadium. The only drawback for Arians is that the Cards will not be in pads – they cannot put pads on until Monday.

"This is the one that scares me," Arians said. "All the fans come, everyone's jacked up to get started and we don't have pads on yet. We already talked about it. We have to compete but we have to be smart until we get the pads on."

STILL NO WORD ON WASHINGTON

Arians was blunt when asked about linebacker Daryl Washington and the fact he has yet to be reinstated from his suspension.

"Until Daryl does (get reinstated), no sense talking about it," Arians said.

CARDINALS SIGN A CORNERBACK