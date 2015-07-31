Caution With Jermaine Gresham, Troy Niklas

Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

TEnotesMAIN.jpg


Cardinals tight ends Jermaine Gresham (left) and Troy Niklas watch the conditioning test Friday.


Jermaine Gresham may come off the physically unable to perform list sooner rather than later, although Bruce Arians isn't sure yet about his new tight end.

One thing he does know: "We want to get him in football shape," Arians said Friday as the Cardinals opened training camp.

"He's been a Pro Bowl tight end," Arians said of adding Gresham to the roster. "I felt we needed another veteran in

case some of the young guys falter. I like the depth in that room."

That depth will be challenged some early, because not only is Gresham on PUP, but the second-year tight end Troy Niklas is sidelined with a hamstring problem he hurt while training in preparation to come to camp.

"You never know with those things," Arians said. "The guy has had a run of bad luck. We'll see how it goes and be on the safe side."

PALMER'S PRESEASON WILL LOOK LIKE THE OTHERS

Quarterback Carson Palmer is coming off an ACL tear of his left knee, but as has been obvious since midway through the offseason, he is full-go for training camp with no limitations. Arians said that also means preseason games.

Asked about Palmer's workload for preseason games, Arians said it would be "pretty much no different than he's been in the past," Arians said. The same goes for backup Drew Stanton, who is also coming off a knee injury.

"I know they can play on Sundays, but they still have to be game speed ready," Arians said.

A SCARY FIRST PRACTICE

The Cardinals' first practice will be Saturday, with a large crowd expected at University of Phoenix Stadium. The only drawback for Arians is that the Cards will not be in pads – they cannot put pads on until Monday.

"This is the one that scares me," Arians said. "All the fans come, everyone's jacked up to get started and we don't have pads on yet. We already talked about it. We have to compete but we have to be smart until we get the pads on."

STILL NO WORD ON WASHINGTON

Arians was blunt when asked about linebacker Daryl Washington and the fact he has yet to be reinstated from his suspension.

"Until Daryl does (get reinstated), no sense talking about it," Arians said.

CARDINALS SIGN A CORNERBACK

The Cards, who released cornerback Alfonzo Dennard Wednesday, replaced him on the roster Friday by signing cornerback Shaquille Richardson. Richardson, who played at the University of Arizona, was a fifth-round pick of the Steelers in 2014. He spent some time on their practice squad last season after being released in the preseason, and was with the Chiefs earlier this offseason.

Training camp run test

Images of the Cardinals passing their conditioning test on Friday

The start of the run test
1 / 22

The start of the run test

Coach Bruce Arians watches his players run
2 / 22

Coach Bruce Arians watches his players run

Strength and conditioning coach Buddy Morris watches over the players
3 / 22

Strength and conditioning coach Buddy Morris watches over the players

G Jonathan Cooper
4 / 22

G Jonathan Cooper

LB Kevin Minter (left) and LB Kenny Demens
5 / 22

LB Kevin Minter (left) and LB Kenny Demens

WR Larry Fitzgerald (left) and WR Brittan Golden
6 / 22

WR Larry Fitzgerald (left) and WR Brittan Golden

WR Michael Floyd
7 / 22

WR Michael Floyd

G Mike Iupati and DT Frostee Rucker
8 / 22

G Mike Iupati and DT Frostee Rucker

DT Frostee Rucker (back) and RB Andre Ellington share a laugh
9 / 22

DT Frostee Rucker (back) and RB Andre Ellington share a laugh

QB Drew Stanton (left) with offensive coordinator Harold Goodwin
10 / 22

QB Drew Stanton (left) with offensive coordinator Harold Goodwin

From left: DL coach Brentson Buckner, LB intern Jen Welter, consultant Adrian Wilson and DB/DL intern Rod Hood
11 / 22

From left: DL coach Brentson Buckner, LB intern Jen Welter, consultant Adrian Wilson and DB/DL intern Rod Hood

From left: DE Josh Mauro, C Ted Larsen, T Bobby Massie, T Bradley Sowell
12 / 22

From left: DE Josh Mauro, C Ted Larsen, T Bobby Massie, T Bradley Sowell

From left: DT Frostee Rucker, G Mike Iupati, DT Alameda Ta'amu
13 / 22

From left: DT Frostee Rucker, G Mike Iupati, DT Alameda Ta'amu

QB Carson Palmer stretches
14 / 22

QB Carson Palmer stretches

From left: S Rashad Johnson, S Tyrann Mathieu, CB Patrick Peterson, WR John Brown
15 / 22

From left: S Rashad Johnson, S Tyrann Mathieu, CB Patrick Peterson, WR John Brown

Fron left: DT Corey Peters, DE Cory Redding, G Anthony Steen
16 / 22

Fron left: DT Corey Peters, DE Cory Redding, G Anthony Steen

C A.Q. Shipley (right) shares a laugh with WR Larry Fitzgerald
17 / 22

C A.Q. Shipley (right) shares a laugh with WR Larry Fitzgerald

Lining up
18 / 22

Lining up

From left: DE Calais Campbell, QB Carson Palmer and QB Drew Stanton stretch
19 / 22

From left: DE Calais Campbell, QB Carson Palmer and QB Drew Stanton stretch

From left: G Earl Watford, T Jared Veldheer and LS Mike Leach
20 / 22

From left: G Earl Watford, T Jared Veldheer and LS Mike Leach

From left: LB LaMarr Woodley, LB Kareem Martin, LB Alex Okafor
21 / 22

From left: LB LaMarr Woodley, LB Kareem Martin, LB Alex Okafor

Coach Bruce Arians (left) with LB coaching intern Jen Welter
22 / 22

Coach Bruce Arians (left) with LB coaching intern Jen Welter

