Chike Done; Moses, Urban Are Cards

The Cardinals placed injured linebacker Chike Okeafor on injured reserve Sunday, helping make room for two waiver claims on the roster.

But one of the roster moves came at the expense of linebacker Chike Okeafor, who finally succumbed to the inevitable and went on injured reserve after surgery to repair his torn biceps.

The Cardinals claimed defensive end Quentin Moses from Oakland and receiver Jerheme Urban from Dallas. In addition to ending Okeafor's season, the Cardinals also cut tight end Ben Patrick, their 2007 seventh-round draft pick.

Moses was the Raiders' third-round pick and the first pick of that round. The Georgia product was taken 65th overall in the draft – four spots higher than linebacker Buster Davis, the Cards' third-round pick whom Arizona cut Friday.

The fact Moses was cut by the Raiders was a surprise. Reports were that Raiders coach Lane Kiffin praised Moses throughout camp and said Moses, an edge pass rusher the Cardinals need after Okeafor's injury, was competing for a starting job.

Moses was eventually beaten out by another rookie, fifth-rounder Jay Richardson. The 6-foot-5, 260-pound Moses was credited with one sack in the preseason.

Urban didn't make the Cowboys as a receiver and special-teams player despite making four catches in Dallas' preseason finale and adding a 95-yard punt return for a touchdown. Cardinals coach Ken Whisenhunt had said the Cards had kept Patrick in lieu of a sixth receiver, so it was not a surprise to see Patrick released in favor of a wideout.