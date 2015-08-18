Chris Johnson: Cardinals Made Sense

That rehab, done with trainer/FOX reporter Jay Glazer (who also worked with defensive end Calais Campbell this summer), was Johnson's refuge after getting shot.

"Of course, it changes how you look at life," Johnson said.

Arians said Johnson had been on the Cardinals' radar for a while, and not just because of the running back injuries that piled up early in camp – although it was tough not to notice that the lone running backs still hurt, David Johnson and Marion Grice, both returned to practice the day Johnson signed.

Arians said he had long admired Johnson's game, and that assistant head coach Tom Moore – who spent a season as a Tennessee Titans consultant – "loved the kid." Johnson is also durable, playing in 96 straight contests.

Asked about Johnson's physical, Arians was blunt. "There was nothing," he said. "Other than a bullet in his trap."

"A player will go through ups and downs in his career," said Cardinals coaching intern Rod Hood, who was a teammate of Johnson's in Tennessee. "I think this can rejuvenate him with B.A. and his schemes and how explosive (Johnson) is. I think it's a good fit for him."

Johnson loves the idea the Cardinals have so many offensive weapons, in particular a quarterback in Carson Palmer who is the best Johnson has played with in his career. He likes the idea that Arians enjoys throwing passes to the running backs, and he insisted he had no issues splitting time with current starter Andre Ellington.

Arians wouldn't rule out that Johnson could eventually start. His contract says that with 1,300 yards and a Pro Bowl appearance, Johnson could make up to $2 million. But it's more likely Johnson, assuming he makes the team, will be part of a rotation in the backfield.

Johnson understands those realities. He knew about them walking in the door, and it was not a deterrent.