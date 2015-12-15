Chris Johnson Hoping For Super Bowl Shot

The prospect of returning is at least a dangling carrot, and Johnson was full of optimism on Tuesday in his first interview since the announcement. Johnson had just finished running in the pool prior to meeting with reporters and is confident he will be available should the team make the Super Bowl.

"I was really relieved once I went into the MRI and saw no structural damage, no ligament damage," Johnson said. "It was just a cracked bone. I knew I'd be pretty good and I'd be able to come back and play if the Lord's willing and we make it to that game."

The recovery time was blurry enough that the team had a decision to make after the injury – keep Johnson on the active roster so he could return once physically able, or use the injured reserve/designated to return slot for roster space.

Johnson said he may have been able to return quicker if allowed.

"It definitely wasn't a health thing," Johnson said. "I'm not sure. They probably didn't think I'd be feeling this good as quick as I am. The main thing, with the scenario they went through last year with so many people getting hurt, they were probably thinking about that roster spot (being too) important to hold for so long, not knowing how quick I'd be able to get back."

Johnson said he didn't fully understand how long he'd have to remain sidelined when first told of the decision.

"I was thinking I'd be able to come back for the playoffs," he said. "Nothing I can do about it right now, and I understand it's not about me. It's about the team and hopefully we get to that game."

Rookie running back David Johnson has 41 carries for 191 yards and a receiving touchdown in two games as the starter since Johnson went down.

