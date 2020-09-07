Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Christian Kirk: Injury-Prone Label Doesn't Fit

Third-year wideout believes early-career injuries were 'freak' accidents

Sep 07, 2020 at 09:20 AM
Odegard_Kyle
Kyle Odegard/Deep Dive

azcardinals.com

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk during training camp on September 2, 2020.
Photo by Arizona Cardinals
WR Christian Kirk doesn't consider himself injury-prone after missing three games apiece in 2018 and 2019.

Christian Kirk has missed three games apiece in each of his first two NFL seasons, putting a damper on what has otherwise been a promising start to his career.

There are high expectations for the Cardinals’ wide receiver heading into 2020, with the caveat that he remains healthy.

Kirk has regularly acknowledged that he needs to stay on the field more, but does not feel like the two injuries he has suffered in the NFL – a broken foot in 2018 and a sprained ankle last season – portend future issues.

"Now that I look back on me saying I'm trying not to be labeled as injury-prone, I feel like it was a little harsh for me to put that on myself," Kirk said. "My injury my rookie year was a freak accident. You can't really prevent a broken bone while you're running an out route. That's just something you can't prevent. And last year was freak tackle. Those are two things that if you put somebody else in that situation, the same thing might happen, regardless of how well you take care of your body or not."

While several of the Cardinals' skill players battled minor injuries in training camp, Kirk was healthy throughout, and enters the season looking sharp. While football is a sport that can lead to injuries in an instant, Kirk said he continues to do everything he can to prevent them.

"I've always taken pride since coming out… of taking care of my body, and I feel a do a great job of that," Kirk said. "I haven't had any soft tissue injuries. Looking back on it, it was just two injuries that just happened. It's part of playing football. I'm not going to be harsh on myself and try to fight the label of injury-prone because I don't feel like those two cases were what it was. If I was having a pulled hamstring every couple weeks, then maybe we'd be having a different conversation."

