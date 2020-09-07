Christian Kirk: Injury-Prone Label Doesn't Fit

Christian Kirk has missed three games apiece in each of his first two NFL seasons, putting a damper on what has otherwise been a promising start to his career.

There are high expectations for the Cardinals’ wide receiver heading into 2020, with the caveat that he remains healthy.

Kirk has regularly acknowledged that he needs to stay on the field more, but does not feel like the two injuries he has suffered in the NFL – a broken foot in 2018 and a sprained ankle last season – portend future issues.

"Now that I look back on me saying I'm trying not to be labeled as injury-prone, I feel like it was a little harsh for me to put that on myself," Kirk said. "My injury my rookie year was a freak accident. You can't really prevent a broken bone while you're running an out route. That's just something you can't prevent. And last year was freak tackle. Those are two things that if you put somebody else in that situation, the same thing might happen, regardless of how well you take care of your body or not."

While several of the Cardinals' skill players battled minor injuries in training camp, Kirk was healthy throughout, and enters the season looking sharp. While football is a sport that can lead to injuries in an instant, Kirk said he continues to do everything he can to prevent them.