Christian Kirk's Ankle Injury Not As Severe As Feared

Second-year wide receiver expected to miss Week 5 against the Bengals

Oct 02, 2019 at 01:41 PM
Kyle Odegard

WR Christian Kirk's ankle injury is not expected to keep him out for a significant stretch.
Photo by Arizona Cardinals
When Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury saw Christian Kirk get bent backward at the end of Sunday's loss to the Seahawks, he feared a season-ending injury.

While the second-year receiver is not expected to play this week against the Bengals, the ankle injury won't keep him out for a significant stretch. Kirk could be in the mix to return as soon as Week 6 against the Falcons, Kingsbury said.

"After looking at that play, it could have been a lot worse," Kingsbury said. "We're all very pleased that it wasn't."

The Cardinals will have to shuffle some things in the short-term, as both Kirk and Damiere Byrd (hamstring) are expected to be absent from the wide receiver corps against Cincinnati.

Pharoh Cooper was signed on Tuesday after spending the offseason with the team and seems in line to play the second inside receiver role in place of Kirk when the Cardinals use four-wide personnel. He could also return kicks and punts.

"He was a guy that was right there on the cusp (of making the team)," Kingsbury said. "We like what he did. I think he's a really good fit for our system, what we do offensively and special teams-wise. We were really happy to have an opportunity to bring him back."

Cooper said he's prepared to have an immediate role if needed.

"I know the whole offense, so it wouldn't be a surprise if I got right back plugged in," he said.

Rookie Andy Isabella, who has played mostly slot receiver since being drafted in the second round in April, is moving to the outside for the time being, Kingsbury said. Isabella looked explosive on a jet sweep against the Seahawks but has yet to catch a pass in limited playing time. He is expected to back up KeeSean Johnson and Trent Sherfield on Sunday.

"We're going to continue to try to get him comfortable at one spot," Kingsbury said. "I think that's the biggest thing that has kind of slowed his development, is we've moved him around so much. But he's coming on, and I expect him to continue to get more time. It's not for lack of effort or talent or anything like that."

Larry Fitzgerald will continue to lead the group, but others will need to step up without Kirk, who leads the team with 24 receptions and is second behind Fitzgerald with 242 receiving yards.

"We pride ourselves on being ready and staying ready," said Fitzgerald, who believes Kirk has a chance to play Sunday. "Everybody in our room can play different positions. We've been shuffling the last few weeks with guys getting hurt, guys being brought in and guys leaving. I think we'll be ready if (Kirk not playing) unfortunately happens."

Kirk was injured in the waning moments of a game that was already decided, but Kingsbury isn't second-guessing his decision to leave his starters in and remain aggressive.

"We're a work in progress as a unit offensively," Kingsbury said. "We need all the reps we can get, particularly with that rookie quarterback (Kyler Murray). So those guys are going to play and play it out, try to gain as much experience as we can as a group."

While having one of his most dynamic threats out for any length of time is not ideal, Kingsbury is thankful Kirk will be back sooner rather than later.

"I thought it was bad," Kingsbury said. "He got rolled up pretty bad. He's a tough kid. If he's limping around and in that type of pain, you know something's wrong. But luckily it's not as bad as we thought."

JUSTIN PUGH DOESN'T PRACTICE

Left guard Justin Pugh (shoulder) was among nine Cardinals players who didn't practice on Wednesday. The others were Kirk, Byrd, Fitzgerald (not injury related), defensive lineman Zach Allen (neck), linebacker Dennis Gardeck (ankle), defensive tackle Corey Peters (not injury related), punter Andy Lee (hip) and safety Charles Washington (shoulder).

Those limited were safety Budda Baker (thigh), cornerback Tramaine Brock (back), tight end Charles Clay (not injury related), tackle Jordan Mills (knee) and linebacker Ezekiel Turner (hand/hamstring).

The Bengals placed wide receiver John Ross (shoulder) on injured reserve Wednesday. Fellow wide receiver A.J. Green (ankle) is not expected to play against the Cardinals. He missed practice, as did tackle Cordy Glenn (concussion).

Bird Life: Christian Kirk

Go inside Christian Kirk's home for a glimpse into his life off the field.

Kirk in his own words: Fashion has always been a big part of my life, even back when I was young. My dad always jokes around saying he raised a monster because he was really the one that got me into clothes and shoes and really just taking pride in how I looked.
Kirk in his own words: Fashion has always been a big part of my life, even back when I was young. My dad always jokes around saying he raised a monster because he was really the one that got me into clothes and shoes and really just taking pride in how I looked.

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
He's always had hundreds of shoes and I remember always telling myself that I was gonna have the same if not more one day. My passion for it now is at an all time high I think because of the position I'm in. I'm able to express myself through what I'm wearing.
He's always had hundreds of shoes and I remember always telling myself that I was gonna have the same if not more one day. My passion for it now is at an all time high I think because of the position I'm in. I'm able to express myself through what I'm wearing.

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
Especially on game day, my outfit when I walk into the stadium usually expresses how I'm feeling for that day. I also use fashion as a way to disconnect from football, and focus on something else in my free time or at home.
Especially on game day, my outfit when I walk into the stadium usually expresses how I'm feeling for that day. I also use fashion as a way to disconnect from football, and focus on something else in my free time or at home.

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
When I moved into my condo last year, I knew right away that I wanted a very modern and contemporary feel. I have a lot of neutral colors throughout; grey, black, white, that go well with the dark wood floors and floor to ceiling windows help bring the natural light in.
When I moved into my condo last year, I knew right away that I wanted a very modern and contemporary feel. I have a lot of neutral colors throughout; grey, black, white, that go well with the dark wood floors and floor to ceiling windows help bring the natural light in.

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
Honestly, it all gives me a very home-like feel and just helps me mellow out. I've always wanted my place to feel like a safe haven for me, with all that goes on day to day with football, media, etc. I use it to just relax and almost disconnect myself from the world.
Honestly, it all gives me a very home-like feel and just helps me mellow out. I've always wanted my place to feel like a safe haven for me, with all that goes on day to day with football, media, etc. I use it to just relax and almost disconnect myself from the world.

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
Go inside Christian Kirk's home for a glimpse into his life off the field.
