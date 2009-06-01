Cleaning up after the weekend

So many subjects to touch on after the weekend. Who says there is really an offseason? (Not me, that's for sure, although vacation is coming ….)

-- To start, I've seen a couple of reports, including one from ESPN, that Anquan Boldin isn't going to pick out a new agent officially until he returns from vacation, wherever that may be. (EDIT: Turns out Boldin has already hired Tom Condon). The lack of urgency, plus the fact Boldin is on vacation in the middle of organized team activities, kind of underscores– how shall I put this? -- that it was pretty much fantasy that Boldin's change in agents was going to result in a sudden reconciliation between the two sides, or that Boldin was suddenly going to show for voluntary work.

-- Interesting stats through football scientist K.C. Joyner, who basically shows why coach Ken Whisenhunt and offensive line coach Russ Grimm had reason to believe their offensive line is solid despite the oftentimes weak rushing game numbers. In the piece, Joyner does show center Lyle Sendlein needs improvement, but after talking to Sendlein last week for something I am working on, Sendlein understands that too.

-- As for some news of former Cards, tragic to hear CB Eric Green, now with the Dolphins, had a daughter die during childbirth last season. Never knew that. Maybe between that and the sore knee Green insisted he was fighting with, he never had a chance mentally to stay in the game. There is little question something was missing from Green last season, however.

-- Then there is Edgerrin James, in what are his first public comments since being released by the Cards. He talked to the Sporting News (and hat tip to the Naples Daily News for the heads-up). Edge did call it a "bad situation" but to his credit, it doesn't sound so much like a rip-the-coaches thing as much as a circumstantial thing given the Cards' incredible passing game. Edge is right, from New England on, he averaged 4.49 yards a carry in six games.

-- Here is the contract breakdown of J.J. Arrington with the Broncos, the deal Denver used to jettison Arrington last week because Arrington apparently has serious knee problems. This was the knee injury Arrington suffered late in the playoffs. He never missed a game, but obviously, it's going to affect his career. It already has, and I wonder if he will be picked up by anyone in 2009.