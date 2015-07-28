Coaching Reality For Jen Welter, Cardinals

Getting connected with Arians wasn't entirely smooth. Welter, an assistant coach with the Indoor Football League's Texas Revolution, heard about Arians' comment about the possibility of a woman coach when he said as much at the March owners meetings. Revolution head coach Devin Wyman suggested giving Arians a call to let him know of Welter's background – 14 years playing the sport, including a stint in a men's league; playing rugby in college; a pair of gold medals playing for the United States in women's tournaments.

Welter wasn't sure how easy it would be to even make contact. But one of her longtime friends is former NFL player David Diaz-Infante – who just happened to finish a stint as a Cardinals' coaching intern himself. He too suggested to Welter she should look into a spot.

Once Arians finally got a chance to meet Welter and learn of her experience, "I knew this was the type of person I was looking for to start this."

Welter knows Arians was at the forefront of her hire but that it only came to pass with support from ownership, the front office and the other coaches. Already, she said, fellow intern Levon Kirkland – who will work with outside linebackers – was trying to find time when they could delve into the playbook to prep.

"You can't blaze a trail alone, otherwise you'll get stuck in the woods," Welter said.

Welter believes she can reach the male players, showing just by her presence that a player can overcome any limitation. Her master's degree in sports psychology and PhD in psychology won't hurt either, and she has no doubts about her football knowledge.

"I've been in love with this game for a long time," Welter said.

Welter's NFL dreams have gone from non-existent to reality. The new dream? "The dream would be staying on," she said. "I can't say what that means yet. I have to live in this moment."