College Relationships Help Kliff Kingsbury, Steve Keim Navigate Draft

Information is king during the pre-draft evaluation process, and Kliff Kingsbury has been unwittingly stockpiling it for more than a decade.

The Cardinals coach held various jobs on the collegiate level for 11 years prior to 2019, which helped pay off in Friday's third-round selection of Houston offensive tackle Josh Jones.

Kingsbury tried to recruit Jones to Texas Tech in 2015, but the Richmond, Texas native rebuffed the offer and signed with the University of Houston. Despite the misfire, Kingsbury still got to know a teenaged Jones, and he revisited those interactions during this year's evaluation process.

"He had great focus even then," Kingsbury said. "You could tell he wanted to be a good player. I'm really happy to get to work with him after he turned me down initially."

General Manager Steve Keim has talked often about missing on a player's passion and mental acuity more than his physical attributes. For that reason, the Cardinals have always put plenty of resources into figuring out a player's personality.

For the first two picks this year, there has been a deep reservoir of research available.

Keim's offensive line coach in college, Robbie Caldwell, now has the same role at Clemson, where first-round pick Isaiah Simmons played the past four years. Keim has also held a longtime relationship with Clemson coach Dabo Swinney.