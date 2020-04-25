Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

More

College Relationships Help Kliff Kingsbury, Steve Keim Navigate Draft

Cardinals received good info on draft picks Isaiah Simmons, Josh Jones

Apr 24, 2020 at 09:28 PM
Odegard_Kyle
Kyle Odegard

azcardinals.com

Kliff Kingsbury, shown here with Dana Holgorsen after a 2018 game between Texas Tech and West Virginia, received valuable input from his friend about draft pick Josh Jones.
Photo by Brad Tollefson/AP
Kliff Kingsbury, shown here with Dana Holgorsen after a 2018 game between Texas Tech and West Virginia, received valuable input from his friend about draft pick Josh Jones.

Information is king during the pre-draft evaluation process, and Kliff Kingsbury has been unwittingly stockpiling it for more than a decade.

The Cardinals coach held various jobs on the collegiate level for 11 years prior to 2019, which helped pay off in Friday's third-round selection of Houston offensive tackle Josh Jones.

Kingsbury tried to recruit Jones to Texas Tech in 2015, but the Richmond, Texas native rebuffed the offer and signed with the University of Houston. Despite the misfire, Kingsbury still got to know a teenaged Jones, and he revisited those interactions during this year's evaluation process.

"He had great focus even then," Kingsbury said. "You could tell he wanted to be a good player. I'm really happy to get to work with him after he turned me down initially."

General Manager Steve Keim has talked often about missing on a player's passion and mental acuity more than his physical attributes. For that reason, the Cardinals have always put plenty of resources into figuring out a player's personality.

For the first two picks this year, there has been a deep reservoir of research available.

Keim's offensive line coach in college, Robbie Caldwell, now has the same role at Clemson, where first-round pick Isaiah Simmons played the past four years. Keim has also held a longtime relationship with Clemson coach Dabo Swinney.

"I feel like I had great intel on the player and a lot of great information from the program," Keim said. "The thing that really excites me is the character and the player match."

Kingsbury took the lead on Friday. In addition to the relationship with Jones, Kingsbury is also close friends with Houston head coach Dana Holgorsen, who got him into coaching as Houston's offensive quality control coach in 2008.

Kingsbury also knows well Houston's offensive line coach, Brandon Jones, who was with him at Texas Tech for two years.

"We definitely had some good relationships there," Kingsbury said.

Keim understands that college coaches prefer their players get drafted as early as possible, because it is good for the kid and reflects well on their program. However, a strong friendship can result in a more honest conversation about a player.

"It certainly provides a lot of confidence in us, and in our decision, when we have that kind of intel," Keim said.

Kingsbury was all-in on Kyler Murray a year ago, in large part because he'd known the quarterback since he was 15 years old. Jones slid in the draft from a second-round projection, but it's clear the Cardinals are confident in his makeup.

"Coach knew me personally," Jones said. "He knows the type of man I am."

Related Content

news

No Kyler Murray Yet, So Clayton Tune Gets First NFL Start

Cardinals elevate QB Driskel from practice squad to back up
news

Cardinals, Browns Hope To Have Each Other On The Run

Even with QB questions, the ground game likely will dictate outcome
news

Jonathan Gannon Holds Off On Naming Starting Quarterback

Coach says he'll figure out Cardinals signal-caller for Cleveland over next 24 hours
news

Cardinals Getting Rookie Help They've Long Wanted

Draft class has been an important part of playing time
news

Clayton Tune Time Nears If Kyler Murray Remains On Hold

Rookie quarterback might start in Cleveland 
news

Cardinals Trade Joshua Dobbs To Vikings

Minnesota needed quarterback after Kirk Cousins season-ending injury
news

Change Of Plan: Cardinals Will Start Kyler Murray Or Clayton Tune Against Browns

Coach had said Sunday night Joshua Dobbs would start in Cleveland
news

Gannon Still Confident In Joshua Dobbs After Cardinals Fall To Ravens

After 31-24 defeat,  coach says Dobbs to start in Cleveland
news

Trey McBride Bulls His Way Into Career-Best Performance

Tight end's touchdown big highlight after Cardinals' defeat
news

Cardinals Send Elijah Wilkinson To Injured Reserve 

Baccellia put on active roster; Kyler Murray remains on PUP
news

Cardinals Gird Themselves For Lamar Jackson Experience

Defense knows discipline will be key to slow Ravens' attack
news

Kyler Murray Status Doubtful For Ravens Game

Gannon says 'we'll see' if quarterback plays Sunday
Advertising