Colt McCoy Gaining Comfort In New Playbook

﻿Colt McCoy﻿ compared learning a playbook to studying a new language.

But let's face it, almost anybody can learn a language. Not everybody can run an NFL offense.

"As a quarterback, a lot of the times when your team is learning a new system, all of the questions naturally come to you in the huddle," McCoy said. "Learning it from the very beginning, like literally from how we line up in the huddle, is the best way for me to do it."

When it comes to understanding offensive coordinator Drew Petzing's playbook, McCoy hasn't had a problem comprehending. It's forgetting the other playbooks from his previous 13 years in the NFL.

"It's a struggle at first because everything is a little bit new and some things that were terms one way in one system, are the same thing but a different term in another, and we had one of those today," McCoy said. "But I feel like coach Petzing has done a really nice job of implementing it his way and coaching us up."

Petzing knows what McCoy brings to the table. During Friday's game against the Denver Broncos, McCoy started and went 4-for-4 for 17 yards in his sole series.

Considering how long the QB has played in the NFL, Petzing appreciated McCoy's willingness to learn new things within the game.

"We changed some of his footwork, (and) we're going to talk through some plays that I may look at differently, that he's been coached in the past, but not all the time," Petzing said. "He's very willing to learn the offense the way that we want to coach, and we want to play it and he's really embraced."

ERTZ ACTIVATED, CHANDLER SIGNED

While Jonathan Gannon acknowledged Monday tight end ﻿Zach Ertz﻿ was going to be coming off the PUP list, the team officially made the move Tuesday and Ertz was on the practice field on a limited basis.

With Trey McBride, Noah Togiai, and Geoff Swaim having been sidelined for multiple practices throughout training camp, Ertz's activation helps. But Ertz likely won't play in the preseason. Petzing said they'll ease Ertz into the camp, adding that he'll be a big part of the offense.

"He's played this game at a high level for a long time, so it brings a level of experience to the position and into the offense," Petzing said. "I think we have to be smart and we're going to rely heavily on the training staff and his ability to tell us where he's at and how he feels."

Ertz wasn't the only roster update on Tuesday. The team signed safety ﻿Sean Chandler﻿, who last was with the Carolina Panthers. Last season, Chandler appeared in all 17 games for the Panthers.

Chandler was given a suspension by the NFL in early March for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs. If he makes the regular-season roster, he will miss the first two weeks of the season.

PETZING MOVING UPSTAIRS THIS WEEK

Petzing said at the beginning of training camp he's unsure where he'll station himself on game days while calling plays from. Against Denver, he was on the Cardinals sideline. He and Gannon agreed that communication amongst each other and the players went well.

But when the Chiefs come to town on Saturday, he'll be in the booth.