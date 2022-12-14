Colt McCoy Moves From Murray Mentor To Starter For Cardinals

To think McCoy nearly retired back after the 2019 season, after multiple surgeries to fix a fractured fibular submarined a pair of seasons. He felt his body had failed him, and he went as far as telling his family and his agent he was retiring.

The rehab he did was just so he could play with his children without being hampered. But he came out the other side realizing he still wanted to play.

It was the Covid offseason of 2020, and "I kind of missed out on some opportunities" because of his retirement thoughts. But the Giants called him, and he was back in the game. He signed with the Cardinals last season as a free agent.

He has served as the perfect backup and mentor to Murray, his age and experience invaluable.

"I think the rapport with teammates is as good as I've ever seen," coach Kliff Kingsbury said. "The respect level they have for him is through the roof and he puts in the work. He's a brilliant football mind, and then he is really good when he gets a chance to play. The ball goes to the right spot (and) it goes out on time. He's earned that right to play in this league as long as he can really operate and stay healthy.

"He could be a coach if he wanted to right now. He'd probably take my job easily. He has that type of knowledge and that type of command in the locker room."

McCoy has considering coaching when he is done playing. But he isn't done yet. He bluntly noted after Monday's game "I don't think I have anything to prove" and, a decade after he was last a regular starter, McCoy again gets that chance.

"I want to be a great teammate," McCoy said. "I want to be consistent. I want the guys to know what they are going to get every day when I walk through the door. That's not something that happens overnight. That's established over time.