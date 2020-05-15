Corey Peters Starts Virtual Book Club For Arizona High School Students

Peters read the 'Goosebumps' series as a youngster, and as an adult has transitioned into "information-based books I can learn from." His club has read two books since its inception and will soon be starting 'Marcelo in the Real World' by Francisco X. Stork.

The Cardinals have been holding their offseason program in a similar format to the book club, as Peters and his teammates meet virtually to study the playbook.

There has been a lot of change on the defensive line the past few years, as the Cardinals have been working to supplement Peters with capable players at the position.

After an offseason that included the addition of veteran Jordan Phillips and draft picks Leki Fotu and Rashard Lawrence, Peters is optimistic.

But like in any classroom, he knows the Cardinals must earn a passing grade come test time.

"The first thing we need to acknowledge is that last year we failed as a unit," Peters said. "We failed as a team, too. There are always going to be a lot of changes, and I'm very happy with the changes they made. They brought in some talent. Jordan Phillips, a proven player in the league who is going to be able to contribute right away. And then the two draft picks, I think that was a great addition.