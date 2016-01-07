Cornerback Life Opposite Patrick Peterson

"He knows that he has to grow up," Peterson said. "It's a very pivotal point in the season that we need him. He understands that. He's been great all year, coming in almost kind of as a role player and now he's a guy in the game plan.

"He's still fairly new at the cornerback position. He has all the intangibles – size, speed, the physical attributes – he just has to make sure he's more patient at the line of scrimmage and get his hands on the receivers to take off the timing. Other than that, he's definitely going to be an asset that can help us down the road."

Bethel's had his bright moments – the pick-6 against the 49ers and the end zone interception of Aaron Rodgers among them – and he's had his struggles. Same with Powers, who has superior technique to Bethel but a smaller stature.

Both stay even-keeled, which is crucial at the position. Bethel said every time he gives up a big pass play, he just figures he needs to make a play to counteract it.

"When we played Seattle and (Jermaine) Kearse got that touchdown on me, in my mind it's like, 'OK, now I've got to get an interception. Now it's my time to make that big play to make up,'" Bethel said. "Keep doing your techniques and make the play you know you can make. There were a couple (chances). I thought I was going to get one."

There will be plenty more opportunities. Peterson estimates that with him blanketing one receiver, "nine times out of 10 (the other side) is going to get the majority of the work."

Bethel isn't technically the starter, but since offenses regularly use three- or four-wide receiver sets, he figures to see plenty of defensive snaps in the postseason. With them will come plenty of action.