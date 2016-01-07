Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cornerback Life Opposite Patrick Peterson

Justin Bethel, Jerraud Powers know the ball is coming often with elite CB on other side

Jan 07, 2016 at 06:55 AM
Odegard_Kyle
Kyle Odegard

azcardinals.com

BethelOtherMAIN.jpg


Cardinals cornerback Justin Bethel, here in coverage against Seahawks wideout Tyler Lockett, has seen plenty of passes head his way this season.


There is a photo illustration floating around social media which depicts Patrick Peterson alone on a dirt road as a tumbleweed blows past him.

The message: Life can be boring as a shutdown cornerback.

As Peterson has re-established himself as one of the NFL's top cover men, opposing quarterbacks have become increasingly hesitant to throw his way. He saw 65 targets this year, 25 fewer than in any other season of his career, per Pro Football Focus.

In the football offshoot of Newton's third law of motion, there is this reality: Any pass not thrown to one half the field will go to the other.

"When you play opposite Patrick Peterson, the ball's coming over there," defensive coordinator James Bettcher said. "It doesn't matter who you are. People threw the ball over there when (Pro Bowler Antonio Cromartie) was over there. They're going to do that. The level Pat's playing the position right now, that's just reality."

This year, the other side has been manned by cornerbacks Jerraud Powers and Justin Bethel. While Peterson hasn't seen more than seven targets in a game this season, Powers or Bethel has faced double digit targets in six of 16 contests.

"Even if it's a run, I just assume every play is a pass play, and every play is coming to me," Bethel said. "I feel like that's the way you've got to look at it – unless you're Pat or something."

While Peterson's preternatural talents can make his job look easy, the opposite is true. Quarterback ratings continue to increase as the NFL becomes increasingly pass-happy, which makes life tough on cornerbacks.

"It's an offensive league," Powers said. "Corner is probably the hardest position to play besides quarterback. You can't touch a guy after five yards, and everything is to the ref's discretion whether you are doing something wrong or not."

When things go wrong, fans are quick to bellyache. Powers calls them Twitter and Instagram thugs, a vocal group which enjoys letting Powers or Bethel know every time they give up a reception.

"You give up a 10-yard catch, and they think you're the worst corner in the league," Powers said. "Pat breaks up a three-yard slant, and they're like, 'Why can't you do it like Pat does it?' It's just one of those things. We understand the nature of our business and what comes with it."

Powers started the season as the outside cornerback while Bethel played sparingly, but the injury to safety Tyrann Mathieu in Week 15 changed their responsibilities. Powers has taken over Mathieu's slot cornerback position in the nickel defense, which puts Bethel on the outside.

Teams have been quick to target Bethel, a player with great physical ability who is still learning the finer points of the position.

"He knows that he has to grow up," Peterson said. "It's a very pivotal point in the season that we need him. He understands that. He's been great all year, coming in almost kind of as a role player and now he's a guy in the game plan.

"He's still fairly new at the cornerback position. He has all the intangibles – size, speed, the physical attributes – he just has to make sure he's more patient at the line of scrimmage and get his hands on the receivers to take off the timing. Other than that, he's definitely going to be an asset that can help us down the road."

Bethel's had his bright moments – the pick-6 against the 49ers and the end zone interception of Aaron Rodgers among them – and he's had his struggles. Same with Powers, who has superior technique to Bethel but a smaller stature.

Both stay even-keeled, which is crucial at the position. Bethel said every time he gives up a big pass play, he just figures he needs to make a play to counteract it.

"When we played Seattle and (Jermaine) Kearse got that touchdown on me, in my mind it's like, 'OK, now I've got to get an interception. Now it's my time to make that big play to make up,'" Bethel said. "Keep doing your techniques and make the play you know you can make. There were a couple (chances). I thought I was going to get one."

There will be plenty more opportunities. Peterson estimates that with him blanketing one receiver, "nine times out of 10 (the other side) is going to get the majority of the work."

Bethel isn't technically the starter, but since offenses regularly use three- or four-wide receiver sets, he figures to see plenty of defensive snaps in the postseason. With them will come plenty of action.

"You've always got to stay ready," Bethel said. "Like you've seen the past couple weeks, they're coming at me. I know it's going to happen."

#ThrowbackThursday: Cardinals wild card games

Past images of the Cardinals playing in the wild card round of the playoffs

1982: Cardinals QB Neil Lomax throws a pass as Packers DE Mike Butler pressures
1 / 22

1982: Cardinals QB Neil Lomax throws a pass as Packers DE Mike Butler pressures

1982: Packers WR James Lofton scores a touchdown
2 / 22

1982: Packers WR James Lofton scores a touchdown

1998: Cardinals QB Jake Plummer throws a pass in the win over the Cowboys
3 / 22

1998: Cardinals QB Jake Plummer throws a pass in the win over the Cowboys

1998: Cardinals CB Aeneas Williams picks off a pass against the Cowboys
4 / 22

1998: Cardinals CB Aeneas Williams picks off a pass against the Cowboys

1998: Cowboys owner Jerry Jones displeased with the result against the Cardinals
5 / 22

1998: Cowboys owner Jerry Jones displeased with the result against the Cardinals

2008: Cardinals DT Antonio Smith sacks Falcons QB Matt Ryan
6 / 22

2008: Cardinals DT Antonio Smith sacks Falcons QB Matt Ryan

2008: Cardinals DE Bertrand Berry tracks Falcons RB Michael Turner
7 / 22

2008: Cardinals DE Bertrand Berry tracks Falcons RB Michael Turner

2008: Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald catches a touchdown pass
8 / 22

2008: Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald catches a touchdown pass

2008: Cardinals RB Edgerrin James has his facemask grabbed against the Falcons
9 / 22

2008: Cardinals RB Edgerrin James has his facemask grabbed against the Falcons

2008: Cardinals QB Kurt Warner delivers a pass
10 / 22

2008: Cardinals QB Kurt Warner delivers a pass

2009: Cardinals DE Bertrand Berry sacks Packers QB Aaron Rodgers
11 / 22

2009: Cardinals DE Bertrand Berry sacks Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

2009: Cardinals WR Early Doucet scores a touchdown against the Packers
12 / 22

2009: Cardinals WR Early Doucet scores a touchdown against the Packers

2009: Cardinals CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie intercepts a pass against Green Bay
13 / 22

2009: Cardinals CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie intercepts a pass against Green Bay

2009: Cardinals RB LaRod Stephens-Howling is stopped just short of the goal-line
14 / 22

2009: Cardinals RB LaRod Stephens-Howling is stopped just short of the goal-line

2009: Cardinals CB Michael Adams causes the fumble which LB Karlos Dansby returned for the game-winning score in OT
15 / 22

2009: Cardinals CB Michael Adams causes the fumble which LB Karlos Dansby returned for the game-winning score in OT

2009: Cardinals QB Kurt Warner celebrates a touchdown
16 / 22

2009: Cardinals QB Kurt Warner celebrates a touchdown

2009: WR Larry Fitzgerald hauls in a touchdown pass against the Packers
17 / 22

2009: WR Larry Fitzgerald hauls in a touchdown pass against the Packers

2014: Cardinals RB Marion Grice sneaks into the end zone in the loss to the Panthers
18 / 22

2014: Cardinals RB Marion Grice sneaks into the end zone in the loss to the Panthers

2014: Cardinals QB Ryan Lindley delivers a pass as Panthers DE Charles Johnson pressures
19 / 22

2014: Cardinals QB Ryan Lindley delivers a pass as Panthers DE Charles Johnson pressures

2014: Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald tries to escape from Panthers CB Josh Norman
20 / 22

2014: Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald tries to escape from Panthers CB Josh Norman

2014: Cardinals CB Antonio Cromartie brings down Panthers WR Jerricho Cotchery
21 / 22

2014: Cardinals CB Antonio Cromartie brings down Panthers WR Jerricho Cotchery

2014: Cardinals TE Darren Fells catches a touchdown pass against the Panthers
22 / 22

2014: Cardinals TE Darren Fells catches a touchdown pass against the Panthers

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3



This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cardinals Top Plays Of 2023: Offense

Conner's one-handed grab in Philadelphia most memorable of season
news

Refreshed Kyler Murray Sees Optimism With Cardinals Path

Quarterback believes franchise has made 180-degree turn
news

Cardinals Season Proved To Be Fans-Tastic In 2023

Multiple moments highlighted the support of the Bird Gang
news

Breaking Down The Cardinals' Roster After 2023

Loaded with draft picks and cap space, GM Monti Ossenfort set up for big moves
news

Larry Fitzgerald Elected To College Football Hall Of Fame

Former Cardinals wide receiver had spectacular two seasons at Pittsburgh
news

The First Year Journey Over, Cardinals Hope To Build

Gannon thinks 'the message, the standard' has been created
news

Ironman Paris Johnson Jr. Ready To Be Right - Or Left

Notes: Tackle will prepare for both sides; Stills' knee not serious
news

Cardinals Close To Feeling Grand In Tough Loss To Seahawks

James Conner reaches 1,000 yards rushing in 21-20 defeat
news

With Kyler Murray At The Helm, Cardinals Bullish About Offense

Team runs for 200 yards again as QB plays well in Seahawks loss
news

Cardinals To Select Fourth In First Round Of Draft

Texans pick, currently No. 21, won't be finalized until playoff run ends
news

Before Talk Of Offseason, First Comes Cardinals Finale

Seahawks visit to cap off first year for Jonathan Gannon
news

Offensive Line Quietly Becomes Cardinals Strength

Humphries loss just the latest unit has had to overcome
Advertising