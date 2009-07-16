Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Coupla notes this morning

Jul 16, 2009 at 02:51 AM

Some quick notes before I head off to the office:

-- A couple of Cardinals were honored Wednesday night at ESPN's made-for-the-dead-of-the-summer-awards show, the ESPYs. Larry Fitzgerald got the award for Best NFL Player, and Kurt Warner won something called the Land Rover ICON award, which I assume means he's the top sporting icon (I'll have to check on that). While the ending wasn't in the Cards' favor, Arizona's Super Bowl against the Steelers was named the Best Game of the Year. The tape-delayed show airs Sunday night.

-- Safety Antrel Rolle showing off the good works. I didn't know he had already given $30,000 to his old high school, in addition to other give-backs to his community.

-- Warner's book with his wife, Brenda, is doing well. "First Things First" debuted on the New York Times' Bestseller list in its first week at No. 10 on the Nonfiction Hardcover category.

-- UPDATE: Just found this good story by SI's Jim Trotter about the workouts Fitz has put together at home in Minnesota. Jerry Rice and Cris Carter are giving tips to some young stars of the NFL. The highlight quote of the story, from Carter to Cardinals wanna-be tight end Dominique Byrd (who, like Fitz, was a high school star in the Twin Cities): "You're a wide receiver in a fat man's body."

