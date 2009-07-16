Coupla notes this morning

Some quick notes before I head off to the office:

-- A couple of Cardinals were honored Wednesday night at ESPN's made-for-the-dead-of-the-summer-awards show, the ESPYs. Larry Fitzgerald got the award for Best NFL Player, and Kurt Warner won something called the Land Rover ICON award, which I assume means he's the top sporting icon (I'll have to check on that). While the ending wasn't in the Cards' favor, Arizona's Super Bowl against the Steelers was named the Best Game of the Year. The tape-delayed show airs Sunday night.

-- Safety Antrel Rolle showing off the good works. I didn't know he had already given $30,000 to his old high school, in addition to other give-backs to his community.

-- Warner's book with his wife, Brenda, is doing well. "First Things First" debuted on the New York Times' Bestseller list in its first week at No. 10 on the Nonfiction Hardcover category.