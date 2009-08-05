Couple Of Late-Night Notes

-- The emotion was there tonight at the night practice. Always good to see, as was easily the largest night practice crowd since coach Ken Whisenhunt has been holding such things.

-- Defensive end Keilen Dykes isn't a starter, but he has been one of the guys defensive coordinator Bill Davis has talked about all summer. That Dykes was sidelined Wednesday night -- and with there being concern about whatever injury he has -- isn't a good sign.

-- Under Davis, the No. 1 challenge is to lower the points scored per game. If the D can really have goal line stands like it did tonight, that'll be huge.

-- The stories that have grown legs in camp -- the Leinart/St. Pierre competition and Warner's hip -- are clearly the result of a lack of other headlines. Warner's honesty in his first press conference probably cost him; he was exasperated the hip questions came up again but these are the things that raise eyebrows with a 38-year-old star quarterback. That said, if he had never brought it up, I'm not sure anyone would have ever noticed.

-- There is no reason for me to bring this up except that fans keep bringing it up over and over and over. The Cardinals are not going to get Michael Vick. Rod Graves said that over the summer, when rumors first popped up -- "We can put that to rest right now," he said -- and nothing has changed. Just wanted to reaffirm that.