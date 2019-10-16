D.J. Humphries Can't Hate Former Teammate Markus Golden

D.J. Humphries wants to work himself into a lather on Sunday, and then unleash that pent-up fury on the poor edge rusher across from him.

But when it's Markus Golden standing there for the Giants, the Cardinals' left tackle will have to rely on technique, not emotion.

"As much as he's my opponent and I want to be like (expletive) him, that's my guy," Humphries said. "Obviously when we're on that grass we're going to fight tooth and nail, but I've got so much love and respect for that dude."

Humphries and Golden were the Cardinals' top two draft picks in 2015. Even though he was the first-rounder, Humphries didn't play as a rookie. That year was dark, and Golden was there to help pull him through it.

"I was very unsure as to what was going on and who I was," Humphries said. "Markus was one of my peers who always was like, 'Hey, I don't care, bro. You're still a beast. Don't forget it.' That was something he always helped me with, so I feel like I'm forever indebted to my guy M.G."

Golden had 16½ sacks in his first two seasons with the Cardinals but a torn ACL minimized his production the final two years. He signed with the Giants as a free agent this offseason and has a team-leading five sacks.

"He has quickly become one of my favorite players," Giants coach Pat Shurmur said. "He's into it. He's competitive. He plays hard, and he has really had an impact on our defense."

Humphries knows their battle will be an all-game affair.

"Win, lose or draw, he's going to fight you to the end," Humphries said. "They call him a junkyard dog for a reason."

Golden is one of several players and coaches on the Giants with Cardinals ties. Safety Antoine Bethea leads the team in tackles, while defensive tackle Olsen Pierre and fullback Elijhaa Penny also have roles (outside linebacker Kareem Martin is on injured reserve.)

Giants defensive coordinator James Bettcher held the same title for the Cardinals under Bruce Arians, and New York's assistant special teams coach, Anthony Blevins, also worked in Arizona.