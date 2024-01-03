D.J. Humphries Headed To IR With Torn ACL

After the Cardinals had beaten the Eagles Sunday in Philadelphia, tackle D.J. Humphries-- who had left the game after hurting his left knee -- was smiling with his teammates, reveling in the win and saying he didn't think it was a serious injury.

But the injury was serious. Humphries tore his ACL, coach Jonathan Gannon said on Wednesday, meaning Humphries will officially be placed on Injured Reserve for the season finale but more importantly faces a long rehab before getting back on the field in 2024.

"I was watching him today do some of the exercises and it was kind of like PTSD with that situation," said quarterback Kyler Murray, who just came back from an ACL tear two months ago. "Not just losing him, but the guy, caring about him, it's not something you want to see somebody go through.

"Me going through the process of it, I understand how long it takes to get back, and the pain, and the days of not being yourself. I hate that for him."

Given some high-profile tackle prospects at the top end of the draft, it also could influence what the Cardinals do in the first round.

"It's a blow for anybody," Gannon said. "For us as a team, he's a captain, one of our premier players, It's a part of the sport that is really hard. You guys know how I feel about the players and what they put into this, the sacrifices they make. Him being who he is, it's tough to swallow."

Humphries ended up missing the end of the 2017 season with a MCL tear and dislocated kneecap, and had knee issues in 2018 as well.

Veteran Kelvin Beachum will get the start at left tackle in the finale Sunday against the Seahawks.

"We are very grateful to have him in the role that he plays," Gannon said. "He's the ultimate team guy."

Humphries, who just turned 30 last week, missed the second half of 2022 with a back injury. Now he faces a long rehab of about nine months after surgery, which won't happen immediately given likely swelling.

He had served as a mentor for rookie right tackle Paris Johnson Jr.

"I feel for him," Johnson Jr. said. "He's a fighter, and he plays an awesome game. He wanted to be here to finish the season with us, but I told him, he's made this whole year fun."

Gannon acknowledged there is a long rehab timeline ahead of Humphries before he'll return for his 10th season but "he'll be back better than ever."

