Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

D.J. Humphries Headed To IR With Torn ACL

Veteran tackle suffered injury against Eagles

Published: Jan 03, 2024 at 10:35 AM Updated: Jan 03, 2024 at 02:07 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Despite his injury and needing crutches, D.J. Humphries still gave a postgame speech to his teammates after the win in Philadelphia.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Despite his injury and needing crutches, D.J. Humphries still gave a postgame speech to his teammates after the win in Philadelphia.

After the Cardinals had beaten the Eagles Sunday in Philadelphia, tackle D.J. Humphries-- who had left the game after hurting his left knee -- was smiling with his teammates, reveling in the win and saying he didn't think it was a serious injury.

But the injury was serious. Humphries tore his ACL, coach Jonathan Gannon said on Wednesday, meaning Humphries will officially be placed on Injured Reserve for the season finale but more importantly faces a long rehab before getting back on the field in 2024.

"I was watching him today do some of the exercises and it was kind of like PTSD with that situation," said quarterback Kyler Murray, who just came back from an ACL tear two months ago. "Not just losing him, but the guy, caring about him, it's not something you want to see somebody go through. 

"Me going through the process of it, I understand how long it takes to get back, and the pain, and the days of not being yourself. I hate that for him."

Given some high-profile tackle prospects at the top end of the draft, it also could influence what the Cardinals do in the first round.

"It's a blow for anybody," Gannon said. "For us as a team, he's a captain, one of our premier players, It's a part of the sport that is really hard. You guys know how I feel about the players and what they put into this, the sacrifices they make. Him being who he is, it's tough to swallow."

Humphries ended up missing the end of the 2017 season with a MCL tear and dislocated kneecap, and had knee issues in 2018 as well.

Veteran Kelvin Beachum will get the start at left tackle in the finale Sunday against the Seahawks.

"We are very grateful to have him in the role that he plays," Gannon said. "He's the ultimate team guy."

Humphries, who just turned 30 last week, missed the second half of 2022 with a back injury. Now he faces a long rehab of about nine months after surgery, which won't happen immediately given likely swelling.

He had served as a mentor for rookie right tackle Paris Johnson Jr.

"I feel for him," Johnson Jr. said. "He's a fighter, and he plays an awesome game. He wanted to be here to finish the season with us, but I told him, he's made this whole year fun."

Gannon acknowledged there is a long rehab timeline ahead of Humphries before he'll return for his 10th season but "he'll be back better than ever."

PRACTICE SQUAD MOVE

The Cardinals signed safety Verone McKinley III to the practice squad on Wednesday and released linebacker Caleb Johnson.

Related Content

news

Budda Baker Named Starter For The Pro Bowl

Safety earns nod for the fifth straight year
news

Kyler Murray's Cardinals Future Makes Sense With Jonathan Gannon Connection

Quarterback and coach have meshed well from the moment they met
news

Looking At The Cardinals' First-Round Draft Picks In 2024

With one week left in season, team has No. 4 and No. 17 selections
news

Michael Carter, Roy Lopez Among Late-Arriving Help For Cardinals

In-season additions making case to be 2024 pieces
news

Cardinals Opponents Set For 2024 Season

Home schedule includes Bears, Lions, Patriots, Jets
news

Cardinals-Seahawks Season Finale Set For Sunday

Game had a chance to be moved to Saturday
news

Philadelphia Freedom After Huge Cardinals Comeback

Conner rushing touchdown caps a 35-31 win over Eagles
news

Like Cardinals, Michael Wilson Had Big Comeback Against Eagles

Wide receiver grabs TD and two-pointer after two weeks of no catches
news

Cardinals Must Make Sure They Aren't Hurt(s) By Play Extension

After issues is Chicago, defense faces another mobile QB
news

Hollywood Brown Headed To IR; Kyler Murray Back To Practice

Quarterback had missed first two workouts of week with 'holiday bug'
news

With Future In Mind, Time To Learn For Cardinals Rookies 

Team has started 11 first-year players this season, an NFL-high
Advertising