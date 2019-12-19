D.J. Humphries Staring At Promising Future

If the Cardinals agree with Humphries' self-valuation, a long-term deal could be on the horizon. Coach Kliff Kingsbury has been happy with Humphries' performance this year.

"Steady improvement," Kingsbury said. "I really think coach (Sean) Kugler and him are on the same page. They've really worked hard on his technique, to keep his technique and fundamentals solid throughout the season. He's been healthy, which has been huge. That's something that's kind of nagged him throughout his career thus far. He's had great energy and great preparation. I've really been pleased with what I've seen so far."

Humphries understands the business side to contracts, and said the "chips will fall wherever they may," but it's clear his heart lies in Arizona and with this group of offensive linemen.

"It's a big difference when you've got a room full of big-ass, athletic men that are trying to (expletive) people up, versus guys that are just trying to get checks and get out of the building," Humphries said. "It's a huge difference. I've been a part of both, so I've had a chance to see it."

Even though his contract expires in March, autonomy could be taken from Humphries. The Cardinals could choose to franchise tag him if the sides are too far apart on a long-term deal but still want to retain his rights.

Humphries isn't against that, saying "I would have to cross that bridge when I got to it, but I'm all for anything that keeps me here."

When he first arrived, Humphries sat an entire season on the bench and never found his footing under Bruce Arians. Now he feels a big part of the organization, envisioning one day becoming a team captain.

"If I'm going to build something, I want to build it here," Humphries said. "I want to make sure Larry (Fitzgerald) goes out the right way. I want to make sure Pat (Peterson) gets what he's supposed to have after putting so much time in here. I want to make sure my boys on the O-line get to be the focal point for once, other than the reason why it's not working.