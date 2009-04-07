Dansby: "Not even close"

Got a chance to catch up with linebacker Karlos Dansby right now. I'll write something longer later but the key highlights: He is indeed changing agents. When asked about reports about a contract being close to finalized before he made the change, Dansby said a deal was "not even close."

Dansby also said he was "not even sure (a new contract) is able to get done." He also mentioned the upcoming uncapped year in the NFL and said he could "make a splash" if he was a free agent after 2009.