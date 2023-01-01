Blough Gives Cardinals A Chance, But Falcons Still Pull Out Win

There was some good. Aside from Blough, rookie tight end Trey McBride had the best game of his young career, making seven receptions for 78 yards and his first NFL touchdown.

"I am obviously building confidence out there," McBride said. "I feel comfortable out there."

Running back James Conner had 79 yards rushing on 16 carries and another 31 yards on three catches, despite leaving the game in the fourth quarter with a shin injury.

Conner said he thought he'd be OK but didn't commit to being able to play in the finale in San Francisco next week. Losing Conner from the offense – which didn't have DeAndre Hopkins (knee) and had fellow receiver Marquise Brown also leave in the fourth quarter with a potentially problematic arm injury – will make things that much harder.

Kingsbury said he planned to decide this coming week if it was Blough or Trace McSorley who would get the start against the 49ers to finish things up, but after Sunday, it would seem like Blough would be the pick.

"He battled," Kingsbury said of the quarterback who completed 24-of-40 passes for 222 yards, one touchdown and no turnovers. "He's only been here two weeks, he didn't have a chance to practice much last week – he got reps Friday – and I thought he handled himself well.

"I was impressed."

The Falcons (6-10) did just enough to undercut Blough's story from having a happy ending. Matt Prater crushed a 57-yard field goal with 2:57 left – Prater's fourth field goal of the day – to give the Cardinals the two-point lead.

But the Falcons moved the ball 29 yards on their first two plays, and with an offsides call on J.J. Watt, they were well on their way to what turned out to be the field goal they needed. The Cardinals did have the Falcons in a third-and-7 at the Arizona 27 with two minutes left, but surrendered a 14-yard completion that let Atlanta burn away the rest of the clock.

"Most of the times they scored was due to use beating ourselves," said Isaiah Simmons, who was a full-time safety after the season-ending injury to Budda Baker. "Almost for sure, every point they scored, every drive they had, there was a penalty from us. We've got to be more disciplined."

There is only one chance left to do that.

"They've all felt that way to me," Kingsbury said about his optimism the Cardinals were going to win Sunday. "I'm pretty positive in that regard."

Guys like Blough, McBride and Conner help give something to pay attention to as the season winds down. The 49ers potentially will be playing for a high playoff seed next week. The Cardinals, who have lost six straight, for the future.