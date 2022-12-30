David Blough To Start At QB After Colt McCoy Has Concussion Symptoms

Blough has only been with the team three weeks, signed off the Minnesota Vikings practice squad after Murray tore his ACL. He spent the preseason with the Detroit Lions before being released and picked up by the Vikings.

"Maybe shocking?" Blough acknowledged about getting the news Friday morning. "I feel for Colt. Concussions are serious. Him having side effects is a big deal. But as a backup in this league, you have to prepare yourself as if you're going to play, and then you go and do your job."

"I feel comfortable" with the offense, Blough added, crediting McSorley with giving him so much help since he arrived.

Blough has started five games in the NFL, all as a rookie with the Lions in 2019. The Lions went 0-5 in those games, with Blough completing 94-of-174 passes for 984 yards, four touchdowns, six interceptions and a passer rating of 64.0.

McSorley was 24-for-45 for 217 yards and an interception in his first NFL start. He struggled in the passing game, particularly getting the ball to DeAndre Hopkins (one catch on 10 targets.)