David Johnson Again Makes Clutch Catch For Cardinals

His back, David Johnson said, felt "great."

His touchdown catch, from 14 yards out with a defender draped on him on a pass quarterback Kyler Murray said wasn't the best, was also great. It also gave the Cardinals the lead in their eventual 34-33 win over the Falcons Sunday at State Farm Stadium, not bad for the running back after a week of treating his balky back.

"Being utilized not just as a running back and being able to be effective as a receiver … it helps out a lot because sometimes you get mismatches," Johnson said.

That's exactly what the Cardinals found on the fourth-quarter play. Linebacker De'Vondre Campbell followed Johnson outside after Johnson went in motion, and Murray was practically giddy. Johnson also got matched up with a linebacker on the final drive in Cincinnati last week, allowing Murray to find him for a key 24-yard pass.

It was only 14 yards this time, to the end zone. But Murray was looking his way again.

"I saw a linebacker out there," Murray said. "It's kind of too good to be true, but he stayed on him. I didn't think it was that good of a ball, but (Johnson) made a great adjustment."

Campbell was even flagged for pass interference on the play. That was obviously declined.

Johnson never really got going as a runner against the Falcons – he gained only 34 yards on 12 carries – but tied Larry Fitzgerald with a team-high six catches and his 68 yards receiving was only one fewer than Fitzgerald's team-high.

Backup running back Chase Edmonds again got some work – a combined 68 yards on seven touches. But Johnson, who only practiced Friday, on a limited basis, remained the main guy even with his injury.