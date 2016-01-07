David Johnson NFL Offensive Rookie Of Month

Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Jan 07, 2016
Darren Urban

Cardinals running back David Johnson was named NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Month.


David Johnson might have gotten too late of a start this season to be named rookie of the year in the NFL, but his finish was impressive enough to earn him NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month honors to end the season.

Johnson, who got his chance after injuries to Chris Johnson and Andre Ellington, was the engine that made the

Cardinals' offense run over their 4-1 closing kick. Highlighted by his 187-yard rushing day in Philadelphia, Johnson ran for 442 yards and had 658 total yards rushing and receiving, leading all rookies in both categories in that stretch.

He also scored five touchdowns, making a late push for that aforementioned rookie of the year bid.

For the season, Johnson had 1,636 total yards – he also returned kickoffs much of the season – and scored a franchise rookie record 13 total touchdowns. He became just the fourth player in NFL history to have 500 rushing yards, 400 receiving yards, 500 kickoff return yards and 13 touchdowns, following Timmy Brown (1962), Gale Sayers (1965) and Maurice Jones-Drew (2006).

Although Ellington has returned to play and Chris Johnson is eligible to play in the Super Bowl once he comes off IR, David Johnson is expected to remain the starter in the backfield.

David Johnson is the third Cardinal in franchise history to earn Offensive Rookie of the Month. Wide receiver Anquan Boldin won it twice in 2003, while quarterback Jake Plummer was honored in 1997. Three defensive rookies have earned that award: Safety Tyrann Mathieu (2013), cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (2008) and defensive end Simeon Rice (1996).



