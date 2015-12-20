David Johnson Runs Over Eagles

Coach Bruce Arians said before the game he had a feeling it would be a big night for Johnson, both running the ball and in the passing game. Johnson helped the Cardinals establish the big lead, and consequently, was counted on to keep the clock moving later on.

"We always script it, and if it goes good, I think I'll keep getting handed off," Johnson said. "And if guys keep blocking like they always do, and I keep having a good game, yeah (he will remain a focal point.)"

Johnson took over as the starting running back three games ago following injuries to Chris Johnson and Andre Ellington. In that span, he has carried the ball 70 times for 378 yards and three touchdowns and the team has gone 3-0.

He has 12 touchdowns total on the season, which has established a new rookie record for the franchise. There are still two regular season games left and then a playoff run, and the Cardinals aren't just excited about Johnson's on-field excellence but also the way he's handling his burgeoning fame.

"I just like the way he goes about his business," defensive tackle Frostee Rucker said.

Even after such a stellar game, Johnson couldn't help but recount his mistakes on the postgame podium.

"It definitely feels amazing, I just can't get complacent," Johnson said. "I've always got to learn. I know I missed a couple holes, and I know I had a couple of (mental errors), so I've got to continue to get better. The last two games are going to be really big for us."

Johnson's ability to step in seamlessly portends well for the playoffs. While Chris Johnson's injury brought up concerns about the running game, David Johnson has allayed those fears in less than a month.

Palmer was asked if the young running back can be a major component as the team makes its postseason push.

"Did he run for (nearly) 200 yards?" Palmer said. "I mean, I think that answers that question."