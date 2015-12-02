David Johnson Switch Shouldn't Hinder Cardinals

High-profile running backs Marshawn Lynch, Matt Forte, Le'Veon Bell, Arian Foster and Jamaal Charles have all missed at least three games this season, with the latter trio done for the year. In the 30 games those five running backs have played, their teams have gone a combined 11-19. Without them, their teams are 18-7.

Outcomes hinge on much more than just one player, of course, and every offense would jump at the chance to have those guys in the backfield. However, the presence of a high-profile tailback is clearly not a prerequisite to winning.

Undrafted rookie free agent Thomas Rawls has stepped in seamlessly for Lynch in Seattle, averaging a robust 5.6 yards per carry. Pittsburgh's DeAngelo Williams has an identical yards-per-carry average (4.9) as Bell did before he went down.

Little-known backs like Houston's Alfred Blue, Chicago's Jeremy Langford and Kansas City's Charcandrick West and Spencer Ware have filled in capably enough.

"I think running back is one of the easier ones (to replace)," Arians said. "Now it's different to replace Adrian Peterson, or a couple of guys like that. Chris was having a heck of a year, but David, given those same number of touches, I don't think would be far behind that."

While there is a ton of focus on running back production during the season, it may be more accurate to follow the money during free agency. Running backs don't get much coin, and the Cardinals' big move in March was to throw a five-year, $40 million deal at Pro Bowl guard Mike Iupati. A good offensive line can do wonders for whichever running back lines up behind them.

"You stick your blocks and you're able to create seams for whoever has the ball," left tackle Jared Veldheer said. "That's what we hang our hat on, the run game stuff."

The Cardinals were down their top two running backs – Ellington and Jonathan Dwyer – by this time last year.