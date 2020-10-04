 Skip to main content
Hopkins, Kirkpatrick, Kirk Active Against Panthers; Kennard Sits

Cardinals will have full complement of wide receivers 

Oct 04, 2020 at 08:30 AM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

WR DeAndre Hopkins during a game against the Lions in 2020 holding the ball
Photo by Arizona Cardinals

He didn't practice the entire week because of an ankle issue, but -- perhaps not surprisingly -- wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is active and playing Sunday against the Panthers.

Hopkins had tweeted out a gif of himself Saturday about his up-in-the-air status, a move that seemed to indicate Hopkins was optimistic about his status. In his previous seven years in the NFL, Hopkins has only missed two games. He currently leads the NFL in both catches and yards after a fantastic start with his new team.

Wide receiver Christian Kirk (groin) is also playing after missing last week's game, as is cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick (concussion).

Kirkpatrick's availability was important in the secondary given the injury situation at safety. The Cardinals already knew their top three safeties, including Pro Bowler Budda Bakker, would not play. Deionte Thompson and Curtis Riley will start at safety.

The Cardinals will be without starting outside linebacker Devon Kennard (calf), who didn't practice this week, meaning Haason Reddick should get more snaps after his solid start to the season. Rookie defensive lineman Leki Fotu is active for the first time since the opener, as are both practice-squad callups: CB Jace Whittaker and RB Jonathan Ward.

The full inactives list for the Cardinals:

  • QB Brett Hundley
  • RB Eno Benjamin
  • S Chris Banjo (hamstring)
  • S Budda Baker (thumb)
  • LB Devon Kennard (calf)
  • OL Joshua Miles
  • OL Josh Jones

For the Panthers, they do not have starting left tackle Russell Okung -- which could open the door for a big day for All-Pro edge rusher Chandler Jones.

