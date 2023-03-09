DeAndre Hopkins Hears Trade Speculation, But Doesn't Want To Add To It

What happens with DeAndre Hopkins this offseason remains an unknown.

That was acknowledged by new Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon at the Scouting combine when he acknowledged "I'm not sure" when asked if the wide receiver was going to be on the roster in 2023.

Hopkins wasn't giving many details himself on Wednesday when he made an appearance on the “Pat McAfee Show," but he also sounded like a player who was expecting a potential trade that has only grown in speculation over the last few weeks.

"I would love to give you as much information as I can, but right now, we have just been keeping our head down," Hopkins said. "Obviously we are paying attention to the headlines and tabloids, because you've got to. When you hear some of those trade rumors, you would hate to think that all of those things are lies. I've been traded before and heard speculation about it and kind of shooed it off and I was like, 'Nah, the Texans would never trade me.' Next thing you know, here I am with the Cardinals.

"We keep close attention to the tabloids, but we don't put anything out in the tabloids ourselves."

"We" includes Hopkins and an unnamed agent. Hopkins famously did his last contract with the Cardinals without an agent, and Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort noted that his recent conversation with Hopkins included his representation.

Hiring an agent "is going to help me not get the short end of the stick," Hopkins said, adding that he wanted to be patient so "it pays off in the next couple of years."