DeAndre Hopkins A Game-Day Decision Against Panthers

JUSTIN PUGH SHINING EARLY

﻿Justin Pugh﻿ didn't have a good first season with the Cardinals after signing a lucrative free agent deal in 2018, but he's been solid since.

Pugh did a nice job at left guard a season ago and even filled in at right tackle in a pinch. Through three games this year, he is in the top-8 in pass-blocking grades for guards as judged by both Pro Football Focus and ESPN.

"I think I'm playing some of my best football," Pugh said. "Throughout my career, if you look at it, I've kind of been a Band-Aid guy. When I was in New York I played right tackle, and if we were playing someone I'd move to guard. When I was at left guard and finally found a home, it was like, 'Hey, we're playing Von Miller this week, you have to go out to right tackle or play left tackle.'

"It's kind of been the story of my career, but I feel like my best position is left guard. I think I'm one of the best left guards in football."

TAKEAWAYS LACKING ON DEFENSE

The Cardinals have played well defensively through three games but have only amassed one takeaway – a strip-sack by Jordan Phillips against Washington that was recovered by Chandler Jones.

The team does not have any interceptions, although safety Chris Banjo does have a pair – one against the 49ers and one last week against the Lions – that were wiped out via penalty.

The Cardinals didn't intercept a pass until Week 7 of last season, but this group is stronger across the board, and linebacker Jordan Hicks doesn't see a big issue.