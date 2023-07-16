DeAndre Hopkins Picks Tennessee As His Next Team

DeAndre Hopkins finally has a new team.

The wide receiver, who was released by the Cardinals in late May, is signing a two-year contract with the Tennessee Titans -- a team that seemed to be his likely landing spot all along. The team hasn't officially said anything yet but the head coach has, and the contract numbers are already floating out there. He'll get $12 million this season, with a chance to make $3M in incentives. That puts him in the ballpark of Odell Beckham, who got $15 million from the Ravens and whose contract complicated Hopkins' free agency.

Make no mistake, the Titans gave Hopkins the most money. He had talked about all the quarterbacks and teams that intrigued him as landing spots, but he ultimately wanted to maximize his contract, which frankly makes sense with Hop on the wrong side of 30.

In Titans coach Mike Vrabel, Hopkins has a coach who was with him for multiple seasons in Houston, so Vrabel knows all about Hopkins' thought process (like how much he will practice.) Hopkins played very well for the Cardinals last season, after his six-game suspension and before he sat out the last couple of games.