Cardinals Release DeAndre Hopkins

"What I want is stable management upstairs, that's something I haven't really had the past couple years of my career coming from Houston and then to Arizona," Hopkins said. "A QB who loves the game, a QB who brings everybody on board with him, not just himself but everybody around him ... and a great defense. A great defense wins championships."

Hopkins, acquired in 2020 along with a fourth-round pick for a second-round pick, running back David Johnson and a future fourth-round pick, was excellent that first season. He had a franchise-record 115 catches for 1,407 yards and six touchdowns while earning second-team All-Pro honors.

His second season, he missed seven games with hamstring and then a knee injury, although his still scored eight touchdowns in 10 games on 42 catches for 572 yards. His third season was marred before it even started when he was suspended for the first six games of 2022 after testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs.

He played well in the nine games after he returned, making 64 catches for 717 yards and three TDs, but his numbers suffered when the Cardinals incurred quarterback injuries, and then Hopkins sat the last two games of the season with concerns about his knee.

Hopkins had only missed two games in his first eight seasons.