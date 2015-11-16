Defense Does Its Job Against Seahawks

"The key thing for us, it wasn't one of those things (like) in the past when we let those guys keep scoring touchdowns," safety Tyrann Mathieu said. "We were able to put a stop to it."

While the Seahawks scored the second-most points of their season, one touchdown came on a fumble return and another on a 3-yard run by Lynch one play after a fumble recovery.

For the most part, the Cardinals defense won the battle. Quarterback Russell Wilson was 14-of-32 for 240 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He ran six times for 52 yards but it wasn't an ongoing issue.

Defensive tackle Frostee Rucker got a sack for a safety after Wilson fumbled the ball in the second quarter, and the defensive line pressure consistently harassed Wilson.

"We kept him moving around and rushing," Rucker said. "We didn't get sacks – because that's all people care about – but we think we did our job. We were effective in getting him out of the pocket and containing him for the most part."

Lynch had only eight carries, amassing 42 yards and the score, while Jimmy Graham was held to three catches for 41 yards. The only player who really hurt the Cardinals was Doug Baldwin, as he accumulated seven catches for 134 yards and a touchdown.

It wasn't a perfect outing, but when the game was on the line, the defense held firm.

"We shouldn't have been in that position in the first place because we let them back in to get that way, but guys stepped up and made some plays," Rucker said.

MIKE IUPATI AVOIDS SERIOUS INJURY

Pro Bowl guard Mike Iupati was placed on a stabilizing board and taken out of CenturyLink Field by ambulance after a collision with Seahawks safety Kam Chancellor in the second quarter. Iupati ducked his head down and injured his neck while making a pull block on a run by Chris Johnson.

He went to the hospital for evaluation but was with his teammates after the win and flew home with the team.

"More than the win, the best news is that Mike Iupati is back in the locker room," Arians said postgame. "He's fine. He's been cleared. He's OK and good to go (back to Phoenix), so that's the best news."

Earl Watford replaced him the rest of the way. Watford has been floating between being a backup and an inactive on game day the past few weeks but was needed in the primetime affair.

"You always have to be ready," Watford said. "Be a professional and show up every day. (Sunday) my number was called and I was able to play in a big game. Hopefully I earned some respect from the players on this team."

Defensive tackle Cory Redding left the game with an ankle injury in the second half and didn't return. The severity of it isn't yet known. Arians said the Cardinals would be missing "a couple of guys" against the Bengals next week, but did not say who.

JARON BROWN EXCELS WHEN PUSHED INTO ACTION