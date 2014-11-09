Defense Finishes Off Rams With Flourish

of watching it happen. We felt that we came out flat. We didn't play with any intensity. We didn't match their intensity because as a defense, we felt that, obviously their offense can't beat us, so we felt that we were playing against their defense. We came out on top."

The Cardinals have consistently held opposing offenses to low point totals, but this one may have been the most thorough defensive performance of the season. The pass rush nearly doubled its season sack output – from eight to 14 – the total yardage allowed (244) was low and the turnovers were there.

"We got into the zone, got the momentum on our side and left it all on the field," said defensive end Calais Campbell, who had a pair of sacks.

Cromartie helped cap the victory with the fumble return for a touchdown, but he was still concerned about the start. While the Cardinals have made a habit out of fourth-quarter comebacks, he'd rather see the intensity from start to finish.

"We have to come out and show who we are, not do it in the last 15 minutes or the second half, or play hard in the first half and give up a touchdown at the end of the game," Cromartie said. "It's a point of coming out and doing the things we are supposed to do as a team and put 60 minutes together, because there may be a game that we may not be able to do the things we need to do correctly. We will have those games."

There's no denying, though, how well the defense plays in the second halves of games. Whether it is adjustments by defensive coordinator Todd Bowles or simple will-power, the team has given up only 71 points after intermission, an average of 7.9 per contest.

"We know just keep sawing wood and we'll have a chance at the end," Campbell said.