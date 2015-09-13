Defense Holds Up Against A Brees

Hocker field goals in all. Even the touchdown was somewhat of a gift, as New Orleans was given a new set of downs after the Cardinals were penalized for too many men on the field on a punt return.

"We were able to score touchdowns and they had to kick a couple field goals," coach Bruce Arians said, "and that's usually the difference in the ballgame."

While the Saints running backs dominated in the passing game, Arians said that's an easily correctable flaw by simply peeling off with them when they leave pass protection. The bigger issue may be the lack of quarterback pressure, but that seemed to increase as the game went on.

Linebacker Alex Okafor notched a pair of sacks, although they were helped by a secondary which forced Brees to hold onto the ball longer than he wanted. Arians pegged Okafor as a double-digit sack guy in training camp, and he made an early push to get there.

"When you can steal a couple each game, that's how you get to that," Okafor said. "They're going to come. You can't force it. You've just got to keep playing your game."

The Cardinals' secondary played well, as the Saints' top two receivers, Brandin Cooks and Marques Colston, were held in check and safety Rashad Johnson came away with an interception on a tipped pass. Cornerback Patrick Peterson blanketed Cooks for much of the contest, and the second-year speedster finished with only four catches for 49 yards on eight targets.

"I thought my performance was great," Peterson said. "I'm kind of upset I let him get that one catch (a 30-yarder in the fourth quarter). But it happens."

There were questions about how the transition would go from former defensive coordinator Todd Bowles to Bettcher, a guy with no previous experience at the position. There were also concerns about how the Cardinals would deal with the losses of cornerback Antonio Cromartie and nose tackle Dan Williams.

Despite the changes, the Cardinals looked a lot like their 2014 version as they once again aim to be one of the NFL's best defenses.

"We're running the same things that we ran all throughout last year," Peterson said. "We have pretty much the same coordinator (just) different names."